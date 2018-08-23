Chef Hector Santiago talks El Super Pan, cubanos and more

ATLANTA, Ga. - El Super Pan has officially opened its second location at The Battery at SunTrust Park. Chef Hector Santiago is serving up all kinds of classic Latino foods.
From classic cubanos, to pork belly buns, pastelitos and pastries, the restaurant and bar have become a patron favorite.
Santiago acquired his love of food and cooking early on. He said, "You know, my career really started when I was little. In Puerto Rico, we were always around food. Everybody in my house cooked, my mother, my father."
He also credits his grandmother as an inspiration.
"I used to take my grandmother shopping on Sundays. We would go to four stores and it was a whole day affair going around picking ingredients from each place. That's how I learned to appreciate a good product."
"Access Atlanta" got a behind-the-counter look at the new spot next to SunTrust Park.
Click here for more information on El Super Pan at The Battery.
