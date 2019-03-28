0 Celebrate spring break, 130th anniversary at Zoo Atlanta

ATLANTA - Zoo Atlanta celebrates its 130th anniversary on Mar. 28, 2019.

The date commemorates the 1889 purchase of a group of animals from a bankrupt traveling menagerie by local businessman George Valentine Gress, who bought the animals at auction and donated them to the City of Atlanta to found Atlanta’s first zoo.

Now one of the top 10 oldest zoos in continuous operation in the U.S., Zoo Atlanta has evolved into one of the Southeast’s premier destinations for wildlife, with a mission to save wildlife and their habitats through conservation, research, education and engaging experiences that connect people to animals and inspire conservation action.

Spring Break Tips

Arrive early, as parking will be very limited in the Cherokee Avenue parking lot; the parking lot on Boulevard is closed for construction of the City of Atlanta’s Grant Park Gateway Project. Gates open at 9:30 a.m., with the last tickets of the day sold at 4:30 p.m. on weekdays; 5:30 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

Purchase tickets at zooatlanta.org in advance to expedite entry. Access a mobile Zoo map and customize an itinerary at zooatlanta.org/map.

Animal highlights include Ya Lun and Xi Lun, the only giant panda twins in the U.S., and one of North America’s largest populations of great apes. Scaly Slimy Spectacular: The Amphibian and Reptile Experience is an immersive indoor complex that is home to more than 60 species, including critically endangered African slender-snouted crocodiles.

Splash Fountain presented by Atlanta Fulton County Recreation Authority will open for the season by Saturday, March 30. Parents are encouraged to bring bathing suits for children.

Treetop Trail presented by Kaiser Permanente allows adventurers to zig, zag, climb, walk, and balance at their own pace as they navigate a series of elements in an aerial playground over the Zoo’s KIDZone. Treetop Trail is available as an add-on to Zoo admission. Children must be 48 inches tall to participate without an adult chaperone

Zoo Atlanta is proud to be a certified sensory inclusive destination, with an objective to provide an inclusive and seamless experience for all guests. Resources and accommodations include Quiet Areas, Headphone Zones, sensory bags, weighted lap pads and a social story downloadable via the KultureCity Sensory Inclusive App. Learn more at zooatlanta.org/accessibility.

Twenty-five cents of every Zoo Atlanta general admission ticket go toward programs for wildlife through the Zoo’s Quarters for Conservation initiative. Projects supported in the 2018-2019 program year are Drill Ranch, Lion Guardians and Rainforest Trust. Visit zooatlanta.org/conservation to learn more about these and many other programs and partnerships supported by Zoo Atlanta in wild places here in Georgia and around the world.

