0 Celebrate National Margarita Day with recipes, deals from local restaurants

ATLANTA - Not that you needed an excuse to drink one, but Friday is National Margarita Day. Atlanta has plenty of places to go enjoy one...or a few.

But if the week's weather has you headed for home instead of happy hour, here are the recipes for some of Atlanta's most popular offerings.(Look below the recipes for deals from local spots.)

Dantanna’s has a location is Buckhead in the Shops Around Lenox as well a downtown restaurant inside the CNN Center :

Maestro Margarita

Ingredients:

1 1/2 oz Dantanna's signature blend of Maestro Dobel tequila

3/4 oz Cointreau

Preparation:

Rim glass with salt before, if desired. 3 oz house-made sour mix (1 part fresh lime juice, 1 part fresh lemon juice, 2 parts simple syrup). Build in bar tin with ice, shake, and strain into a tall glass over ice.



Prickly Pear Margarita

Ingredients:

1 1/2 oz Don Julio Silver Tequila

1 oz Prickly Pear Puree

3/4 oz Fresh Lime Juice

1/2 oz Agave Nectar

Preparation:

Rim glass with salt before, if desired. Build in a bar tin with ice, shake and pour into a rocks glass over ice.



Mango Marga-Mosa

Ingredients:

1 1/2 oz Avion Silver Tequila

1 oz Mango Puree

1/2 oz Fresh Lime Juice

Preparation:

Build in a bar tin with ice, shake and strain into a champagne glass. Top with sparkling wine (rim glass with salt or sugar before, if desired).

*************************************************

Park Tavern has several speciality margaritas. If you can't make it to Piedmont Park, here's what you can create in your own home.

Tavern Margarita

Ingredients:

2 oz El Jimador Reposado

1 oz Triple Sec

Fill Sweet and Sour to brim

1 oz Rose’s Lime

Preparation:

Combine all the ingredients in a shaker tin with ice, shake, and strain into a glass filled with ice.

Skinny Margarita

Ingredients:

2 oz El Jimador Blanco

1/2 oz Agave Nectar

1 Fresh Lime

Preparation:

Combine all the ingredients in a shaker tin with ice, shake, and strain into a glass filled with ice.

*********************************************

Looking for a little more kick? Try Bistro Off Broad’s Jalapeno Margaita. The restaurant is located on East Candler Street in Winder.

Jalapeño Margarita

Ingredients:

1 3/4 oz Altos Jalapeño Tequila

3/4 oz Cointreau

1/4 oz Agave Syrup

2 oz Fresh squeezed OJ



Preparation:

For the Altos Jalapeño Tequila: cut fresh jalapeño and remove seeds, stems, and ribs. Add strips of jalapeño to tequila and let it sit over night. Minimum 24 hours. Salt rim. Pour ingredients over ice and shake well. Garnish with lime and a jalapeño slice.

Deals (complied by Yvonne Zusel of AJC.com)

Babalu Tapas & Tacos: The Midtown spot will offer $5 Luna Ritas (all flavors) and $9 Baba Ritas through Feb. 24.

33 Peachtree Place NE, Atlanta. 404-900-9595, eatbabalu.com/

Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar. Get a $3.50 Bad Ass Rocks Margarita with lime and tequila (limit 2 per customer) on Feb. 22.

﻿Locations in Chamblee, Smyrna, Roswell and Decatur. baddaddysburgerbar.com/

Bahama Breeze: The chain restaurant is selling its Classic Margarita for $2.22 all day Feb. 21-22. On Friday, the eatery will also add two new margarita flavors to its lineup including color-changing Mystic Margarita and a Pineapple Margarita.

Locations in Duluth and Kennesaw. bahamabreeze.com/home

Chido + Padre’s. The restaurant will offer its C&P margarita with Lunazul Silver tequila and citrus for $5 all day on Feb. 22.

﻿128 E. Andrews Drive NW, Atlanta. 404-848-9100, chidoandpadres.com/

Chili’s. On Feb. 22, get these three margaritas for $5 each: The Cuervo Blue Margarita, Tropical Sunrise Margarita and Blueberry and Pineapple Margarita. Chili’s will also serve the its Grand Romance Margarita made with Lunazul Blanco Tequila, Grand Marnier, sour and pomegranate for $5 through February.

﻿Various locations, chilis.com/

Chuy’s. The restaurant will offer specials on its Frozen Blackberry ‘Rita and Top Shelf Skinny ‘Rita on Feb. 22.

Various location, chuys.com/

HOBNOB Neighborhood Tavern. All three locations are pouring a lemon basil margarita for $8.

1551 Piedmont Ave. NE, Atlanta, 404-968-2288; 804 Town Blvd., Brookhaven, 404-464-8971; and 1221 Ashford Crossing, Dunwoody, 470-395-7904. hobnobatlanta.com

McCormick & Schmick’s. The restaurant is offering $6 Gold Margaritas during happy hour.

﻿190 Marietta St., Atlanta. 404-521-1236, mccormickandschmicks.com

Miller’s Ale House. Get House or Watermelon margaritas for $2.22 on Feb. 22. Upgrade to Patron for $1 more.

﻿10750 Davis Drive, Alpharetta. 678-277-2581, https://millersalehouse.com/locations/alpharetta/

On the Border Mexican Grill & Cantina: Get $4 1800 Gran ’Ritas through Feb. 22 plus 99 cent Meltdowns. Options include Blue Curacao, Peach Schnapps, Dekuyper Sour Apple or Well Gold Tequila.

Locations in Buckhead, Duluth, Alpharetta, Kennesaw and Buford. ontheborder.com

Tin Lizzy's Cantina: All locations of the Atlanta-based Mexican restaurant are offering $2.22 Familia Camarena Tequila margaritas with the option of a $1 floater.

Locations in Buckhead, Grant Park, Midtown, Downtown Atlanta, Dunwoody, Emory Point, Buford, Duluth, Kennesaw and Marietta. tinlizzyscantina.com

