0 Celebrate Cinco de Mayo in metro Atlanta with these specials and parties

Ready to fiesta forever (or at least for one day)? Plenty of restaurants and bars are offering food and drink specials and hosting parties to recognize Cinco de Mayo. All events are May 5 unless otherwise noted.

Atkins Park Restaurant & Bar. The restaurant is serving up Mexican-influenced specials such as chicken enchiladas verdes and carne asada fajitas along with the Atkins Park Paloma and the Spicy Cucumber Margarita.

794 N. Highland Ave., Atlanta.404-876-7249, atkinspark.com.

Babalu Tapas & Tacos. Celebrate Cinco de Mayo all weekend long with five flavors of mojitos for $5 each with flavors including pineapple, passion fruit and blackberry.

33 Peachtree Place NE, Atlanta. 404-900-9595, eatbabalu.com/

Bahama Breeze. Celebrate Cinco de Mayo now through Sunday with $5 Classic Margaritas and $10 Create Your Own Tequila or Rum Flight.

Locations in Duluth and Kennesaw. bahamabreeze.com/home

Believe Music Hall. This first annual Atlanta's Biggest Cinco de Mayo Festival, benefiting the unique nonprofit Enduring Hearts, will include all you can drink margaritas, tequila, and food table options. For $35 per person, you can purchase a ticket for a 4 hour block, from 2-6 p.m. or 6-10 p.m.

181 Ralph Abernathy Blvd. SW Eventbrite.com

Casi Cielo. Celebrate a day early with Casi Cielo’s Cuatro de Mayo pre-fixe meal consisting of five “momentos” of traditional Oaxacan cuisine, each with its own alcohol pairing. Options include Ensalada de Nopales, Tostada de Tinga de pollo and Taco de pescado. The menu with alcohol pairings costs $100 per person; $50 per person without alcohol pairings.

6125 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs. 404-549-9411, casicieloatl.com/

Ceviche Taqueria. The celebration will kick off Friday night and go through Sunday with live music, raffles, contests, prizes and food and drink specials including $4 Tecate Tall Boys, $4.50 Dos Equis pints, $5 Lunazul shots, $7 Lunazul and El Jimador Margaritas

963 Canton St., Roswell. 678-461-4025, cevichetaqueria.com

Don Bonachon Mexican Bar and Grill. The celebration kicks off Friday and runs through Sunday with live music and food and drink specials including $2.50 domestic draft beer, $3.50 imports, $3 House margaritas and $3 Jimador, Vegas Bomb, Lemon Drop, Long Island, Fireball and Angry Ball.

4369 Suwanee Dam Road, Suwanee. 770-368-6833, donbonachon.com

Duluth Margarita and Taco Festival. Starting at noon in downtown Duluth, try tacos and margaritas from 40 taco vendors and 12 bars as well as opportunities for a tequila tasting.

3167 Main Street Duluth, GA 30096 Freshtix.com

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar. Get fancy with a $100 Prime Margarita from May 1-31. The drink is made with Tequila Ocho Extra Anejo La Latilla and Grand Marnier Cuvee du Centenaire, is garnished with a lime wheel garnish and pineapple leaves and is served in Baccarat's Diamant Tumbler, which guests will be able to take home.

4501 Olde Perimeter Way, Atlanta. 770-698-8112, flemingssteakhouse.com

Hampton & Hudson. Cheers to Cinco de Mayo with all-day drink specials including house margaritas, a Jalapeño Strawberry Margarita and a Tecate and El Jimador tequila shot special for $7.

299 North Highland Ave. Northeast, Atlanta. 404-948-2123, hamptonandhudson.com/

HOBNOB Neighborhood Tavern. The fiesta starts at 5 p.m. at all HOBNOB Neighborhood Tavern locations. Guests will be treated to $3 tacos, $5 margaritas and live music.

1551 Piedmont Ave. NE, Atlanta, 404-968-2288, 1221 Ashford Crossing, Atlanta, 470-395-7904 and 804 Town Blvd. #A1010, Brookhaven, 404-464-8971. hobnobatlanta.com.

Hola Taqueria. Celebrate Saturday and Sunday with live music, a photo booth, giveaways, tequila girls and food and drink specials including $7 Cinco-Ritas, $4 Mexican beers and $5 tequila shots.

688 Holcomb Bridge Road, Roswell. 470-242-5661, holaroswell.com/

Huey Luey’s. Celebrate with giveaways, live music, a face painter and drink specials including $5 Altos Tequila shots, $5 16 oz Dos Equis drafts, $8 Huey Luey's Signature Ritas and $15 32 oz Texas Rita buckets.

6650 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs. 678-905-7241, hueylueys.com

Live at the Battery Atlanta. Starting at 11 a.m., Live’s Cinco de Mayhem party will feature $5 food and drink specials on tequila and beer.

825 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-965-2511, liveatthebatteryatlanta.com

Muchacho. Celebrate at a Cinco de Mayo Backyard Boogie from 2-7 p.m. featuring a nacho bar, Rancho Gordo beans and rice, elotes, margaritas and Tecate buckets.

904 Memorial Drive SE, Atlanta. 404-748-9254, muchachoatl.com/

Parkwoods. Look for $7 special Banderitos, a flight of 3 shots each representing a color of the Mexican flag, plus $5 Good People Muchacho Mexican Lager.

4355 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Atlanta. 678-822-9353, parkwoodsrestaurant.com/

Punch Bowl Social. Celebrate on Sunday with $5 El Macho cocktails made with muddled cucumber, cardamom syrup and fresh lime juice.

875 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta. 470-443-1443, punchbowlsocial.com/

Red Pepper Taqueria. All locations will offer $5 Dos Equis Lagers, 1800 Blanco and 1800 Margaritas.

Locations in Buckhead, North Druid Hills and Brookhaven. eatredpepper.com

Sol Tacos and Cantina. The restaurant will start celebrating Thursday with live music and a DJ, a bounce house for kids, mechanical bull, raffles and food and drink specials.

3599 Atlanta Road, Smyrna. 678-214-6686, elsolmexicanbarandgrill.com

South City Kitchen Buckhead. Cayman Jack and South City Kitchen are teaming up from 5-10 p.m. Saturday to offer a free cocktail from Cayman Jack and Wild Boar strip loin and chayote cactus salad from South City Kitchen. The event, which will benefit Giving Kitchen, will be offered on a first come, first serve basis and drinks will only be available to those aged 21+ while supplies last.

3350 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. 404-815-6677, buckhead.southcitykitchen.com/

Street Taco. The fiestivities kick off Friday and run through Sunday with $5 Cinco margaritas and $3 canned Estrella Jalisco beer.

68 North Marietta Pkwy NW, Marietta. 678-823-8700, mariettasquaremarket.com/merchants/street-taco/

TGI Friday’s. Celebrate with $5 Fridays 'Ritas, $5 Patron shots, and $5 Dos Equis 23 oz draft beer.

﻿Locations in Duluth, Kennesaw, Camp Creek and Lithonia. tgifridays.com

Tin Lizzy's Cantina. All 12 locations will serve up specials Saturday and Sunday including $5 Camarena tequila margarita, with $3 floaters of Grand Marnier or tequila for $3.

Locations in Buckhead, Grant Park, Midtown, Perimeter, Emory Point, Mall of Georgia, Duluth, downtown Atlanta and East Cobb. tinlizzyscantina.com

Yard House. The Battery location is offering $5 House, Salted Watermelon and Pomegrante Margaritas Sunday.

825 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta. 770-675-7640, yardhouse.com/locations/ga/atlanta/atlanta-the-battery-atlanta/8375

© 2019 Cox Media Group.