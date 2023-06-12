Blockbuster movies come to life at Jurassic World: The Exhibition in Atlanta

Hear a T-Rex roar, walk through the famous Jurassic World gates, and encounter life-sized dinosaurs at the newest experience to open in Atlanta: Jurassic World: The Exhibition.

“You will see all of the dinosaurs that are featured in the movie, including the brachiosaurus at the start, including those iconic Jurassic World gates,” said Zoe Tan from the exhibition. “You’ll also see the iconic Jeep from the movie Jurassic Park, and of course, the T-Rex will be the scariest creature at the very end.”

The 22,000-square-foot experience is now open at Pullman Yards following an overnight break-in on May 29, where the experience’s general manager said four people caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage.

The experience takes guests through both the rise of dinosaurs and showcases some of the famous scenes from the movie franchise.

“All of the (dinosaur) models come from the movies, the same things that you have seen, so it’s a very rigorous process of getting all of the CG drawings, the 3D models, and then looking at how do you engineer it,” said Otelo Vizcaino from the exhibition.

If you love dinosaurs or the movies, organizers believe this is the closest you’ll ever come to living dinosaurs.

“If you want to feel like you’ve walked into a place that you’ve only dreamt about, you have to come experience Jurassic World: The Exhibition.”

More than five million people around the globe have visited the experience over the last couple of years. This is the first time it has been in Atlanta.

Tickets start at $27 for adults and $25 for kids. Jurassic World: The Exhibition is in Atlanta through at least Labor Day.

