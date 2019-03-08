0 Atlanta United Block Party tops March festivals to attend in Atlanta

Spring is in the air, and what better way to celebrate than with some of the first festivals of the year.

This month’s not-to-miss list of festivities celebrate the energized group of Atlanta United fans, St. Patrick’s Day and a nearly failproof subject − brunch.

Make sure to add the following festivals for every walk of life to your things to do this month in Atlanta list.

Atlanta United Block Party. Noon to 6 p.m. March 9. $20. Edgewood Avenue. 431 Edgewood Ave. SE., Atlanta. www.bigtickets.com

Rowdy and Proud, Atlanta United and thousands of fans are taking over Edgewood Avenue in one of the city's biggest open-streets celebration in preparation of the first Atlanta United home game of the season. There will be giveaways, live entertainment, raffle prizes, drink specials from local bars, and a food truck area.

Atlanta Brunch Festival. Noon to 4 p.m. March 9. $15 to $80 per person. Atlantic Station. 241 20th St. NW, Atlanta. www.atlantabrunchfestival.com

Indulge with the best comfort food around at the Atlanta Brunch Festival. The festival features live music, yummy brunch food, and bloody marys and mimosas to wash it all down. The Bottomless Drinks Ticket gets you all the libations you can handle.

Rí Rá Paddyfest 2019 & Outdoor Festival. 11 a.m. till late. March 16. $15. Rí Rá Irish Pub. 1080 Peachtree St., Atlanta. www.rira.com

Join Rí Rá for a celebration of Irish food, drinks, and culture over St. Patrick's Day weekend for one of the best parties on the block. The event kicks off at 11 a.m. and goes late into the night with live music rocking the streets of Crescent and Peachtree with five bands, two DJ's, performances from Irish dancers, beer trucks and a bar.

Banff Mountain Film Festival. 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. March 16. $22. Ferst Center for the Arts at Georgia Tech. 349 Ferst Drive, Atlanta. www.georgiaconservancy.org

Catch one of the largest and most recognized names in adventure and environmental films at Georgia Tech's Ferst Center for the Arts. The Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour features a collection of inspiring and adventure-filled mountain films. All proceeds will go to support the Georgia Conservancy.

Ormewood Park Makers Festival. 11 a.m. March 23. Free. Ormewood Park. 1071 Delaware Ave., SE, Atlanta. www.ormewoodpark.org

The Ormewood Park Makers Festival is truly one of a kind -- everything featured at the festival is 100 percent handcrafted by the artists. More than 150 makers will be there selling a variety of goods from handcrafted jewelry, pottery, paintings wood crafts and more. There will also be local food vendors, local beer, wine, and spirits.

7th Annual Roswell Beer Festival. 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. March 23. $60 general admission. Roswell Town Square. 610 Atlanta St., Roswell. www.roswellbeerfestival.com

Creative, hop-heavy, heady, and light; the 7th Annual Roswell Beer Festival is serving up over 400 craft beers along with local food from Roswell restaurants and live music from two bands. And unlike the majority of beer festivals, 100 percent of net proceeds go directly to charity; the Roswell Beer Festival is a major fundraiser for STAR House Foundation.

Songs For Kids Food + Music Festival: Brunch Edition. Noon to 4 p.m. March 24. $45 adult tickets, $10 kid tickets (3-16 years old, kids under 3 are free). Park Tavern. 500 10th St., NE, Atlanta. www.songsforkids.org/foodfest

Many of Atlanta's best chefs will be serving brunch influenced tastings at the 5th Annual Songs For Kids Food and Music Festival, Brunch Edition at Park Tavern. The event promises to be a great day for kids and adults alike, and there are few organizations in town worthy of more community support and respect than Songs for Kids. Founder Josh Rifkind states, "The event will benefit Songs For Kids' brand new Songs For Kids Center, located by the Ferris wheel in downtown Atlanta, a place designed to serve kids with serious illnesses, injuries, genetic disorders or other hardships. The Songs For Kids Center features the Songs For Kids Record Factory, a fully equipped performance area, and a professional recording studio."

The Bloody Mary Festival - Atlanta. Noon to 3:30 p.m. March 24. $45 general admission. The Fairmont. 1429 Fairmont Ave., NW, Atlanta. www.thebloodymaryfest.com

The Bloody Mary Festival is a celebration of the beloved brunch cocktail, and the largest Bloody Mary themed event around. The festival brings together many of the most innovative and crafty bloody mary mixes, as curated by the festival team of bloody mary aficionados.

Brookhaven Cherry Blossom Festival. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 30, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 31. Blackburn Park. 3493 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Atlanta. 404-637-0500. www.brookhavenga.gov

Located in Blackburn Park, the Brookhaven Cherry Blossom festival will feature a wide array of live music and entertainment, works from over 100 regional artists, a classic car show, 5K race, a Kidz Zone and delicious food.

