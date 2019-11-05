Atlanta restaurant named one of the best everyday diners in the country

Looking for some good grub? One of the best eateries in the country is right here in Atlanta, according to a new report.
TripAdvisor, a travel website, recently released its annual "Travelers' Choice Restaurant Awards." It recognizes restaurants all over the nation across three categories, including fine dining, high-end restaurants known for impeccable service and entrees; everyday dining, spots with great food that don't break the bank; and fast casual, places with yummy meals for people on the go.
Atlanta's Mary Mac's Tea Room ranked No. 24 in the everyday dining category. The downtown landmark is known for serving up Southern favorites like macaroni and cheese and fried chicken.
TripAdvisor users particularly loved the cinnamon rolls, peach cobbler and biscuits, according to the findings.
The site's experts determined the results for each section by analyzing the quantity and quality of TripAdvisor reviews gathered over a 12-month period.
This isn't the first time the restaurant has been celebrated.
FSR Magazine said Mary Mac's was among the Top 100 Independents, a list of legendary restaurants that have garnered − and sustained − success for decades.
Travel + Leisure and Four Square have also praised the staple.
