Atlanta Hawks to host Divine 9 night

The Atlanta Hawks announced plans for their second annual Divine 9 Night presented by State Farm on Wednesday, Nov. 15 during the team’s game against the New York Knicks. The Hawks have dedicated this night to celebrating the Black Greek Letter Organizations of the National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC), collectively referred to as the Divine Nine (D9).

The Hawks have a special ticket package for the night, which includes a $10 food-and-beverage credit and a donation to the NPHC of Greater Atlanta. The package includes a Hawks and State Farm co-branded Divine Nine shirt, while supplies last. This offering can be secured at Hawks.com/promos.

As part of the night, the Hawks and State Farm will donate $10,000 each to four local colleges to assist their student population who are members of a Divine Nine organization. These four schools, Clark Atlanta University, Georgia State University, Morehouse College and Spelman College, will identify five students by the end of the calendar year who need a scholarship equal to $2,000 to support their educational journey.

“After making a tremendous impact on our community at last year’s event, we couldn’t be more thrilled to team up again with State Farm and highlight the legacy of the Divine Nine in Atlanta and throughout the world,” said Hawks and State Farm Arena’s Vice President of DEI Impact and Strategic Initiatives Alexis Roe. “During our second annual Divine 9 Night presented by State Farm, we will celebrate the vital role these organizations play in driving meaningful impact in our workplace, workforce and the marketplace.”

As part of pregame, fans who purchased a special ticket package will join employees from the Hawks and State Farm as well as various grant recipients for a community service project in a joint effort with Project U First. Those participating will make about 1 thousand LOVE Bags (hygiene kits) that will be distributed to Mimi’s Pantry, the official food pantry of the Atlanta University Center, as well as the Panther’s Pantry, which is responsible for distributing food and basic necessities to the Georgia State University community to alleviate the stress associated with short-term food insecurity. Joining them will also be nearly 80 students and school administration from Clark Atlanta University, Georgia State University, Morehouse College and Spelman College who were provided tickets from State Farm.

“State Farm recognizes and appreciates the work the respective Black Greek Letter Organization members do to build safer, stronger, better-educated communities,” said Tanya James, State Farm Corporate Responsibility Manager “As a proud member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, I have first-hand experience with the impact these organizations have in our neighborhoods. State Farm is glad to once again partner with the Atlanta Hawks to help local Divine 9 students continue their legacy of achievement and service with this fund.”

To tip off the festivities, world-renowned composer, educator, musician and member of Alpha Phi Alpha, Melvin M. Miller will perform the national anthem. Miller, who performed at last season’s Divine 9 Night, is an active trumpeter with both national and international credits, Miller is a well-rounded musician, with the training to perform contemporary, classical and jazz music. The sound of his horn and the style with which he performs comes from a variety of influences including Louis Armstrong, Miles Davis, Lee Morgan and many others. Miller also held the position of principal trumpet with the African American Philharmonic Orchestra of Atlanta.

“We thank the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm for their generous scholarship support of Georgia State University students and for their commitment to advancing academic opportunity for Panthers in need,” said Dr. Morris Jones, assistant director for Fraternity and Sorority Life at Georgia State. “Georgia State is a place for all, and we are proud to join the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm in their celebration and appreciation of Black Greek Letter Organizations’ vital role of fostering achievement, community and belonging on our campuses.”

