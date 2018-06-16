0 Atlanta bars to watch the 2018 World Cup

All eyes are on Russia. The World Cup is here.

But where are you going to watch the games. At home? Where you would have to make your own food and drinks?

If that sounds like too much work — especially in the wee hours of the morning when some of these matches start — you’re in luck, because metro Atlanta is littered with pubs that offer awesome food and drinks and show soccer on big screens.

Wherever you live in Atlanta, a soccer pub isn’t too far away. From June 14 to July 15, here’s where you can watch the beautiful game in Atlanta:

The Brewhouse Café

401 Moreland Ave NE, Atlanta

Named one of the “10 Great American Soccer Bars” by the Travel Channel, this spot in Little Five Points is equipped with more than 20 TVs and lots of booze. It’s a popular place for locals to watch Atlanta United, Premier League and international games. The Brewhouse will be open for every World Cup game — even those that start at 6 a.m. — and they’ll have drink specials and giveaways.

Midway Pub

552 Flat Shoals Ave SE, Atlanta

The Midway Pub will be open for every World Cup game and will also start up a “Passport Reward Program” for the hooligans who choose to watch a ton of games there. Every day you watch a game there, you can get your passport stamped for the chance to win prizes. The pub will kick off the World Cup by hosting a luau with Terrapin Beer Co. from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 16. They’ll cook a whole hog and have lots of brew from Terrapin flowing.

Ri Ra Atlanta

1080 Peachtree Street NW, Atlanta

6 a.m. kickoff? No problem. Ri Ra will be open for every World Cup match and is even rolling out a World Cup breakfast menu. Drink specials include $4 pints of Guinness Blonde, $13 buckets of Budweiser. The Irish pub has a vast menu and regularly hosts breakfast for early morning English Premier League games.

FADO Irish Pub

273 Buckhead Ave., Atlanta

933 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta

Both locations will be open for every World Cup match and will have a special match day menu featuring $6 bloody mary’s, $5 mimosas, $5 beers and $20 domestic buckets. On Thursday, June 14 at 8 p.m., they’ll be kicking off the World Cup fun with a round of soccer trivia. The pub is also running an online pick-em contest, and folks can enter here.

The Elder Tree

469 Flat Shoals Ave SE, Atlanta

This bar in East Atlanta will open at 6 a.m. on June 16, but will be open at 8 a.m. for all other World Cup matches. Specials include $3 Heineken drafts and Atlanta United giveaways.

Hoyle’s Kitchen + Bar

1440 Roswell Road, Marietta

This spot in Cobb County is an official pub partner of Atlanta United and will be showing every World Cup game on its 25 HD TVs. Representatives from Atlanta United will stop by on June 23 for an official viewing party, featuring limited edition giveaways from the club. For the Portugal vs. Spain game on June 15, Hoyle’s will feature scratch-made food items.

Pizzeria Azzurri

3560 Browns Bridge Road, Cumming

Italy didn’t qualify for the World Cup, but the folks at this pizzeria in Forsyth County are crazy about soccer, so they’ll have the games on. The menu features wings, homemade desserts, lots of drinks and of course, pizza. It is an official pub partner of Atlanta United. They also have the Atlanta United-inspired beer, “Rowdy And Proud” from Three Taverns on tap.

Hudson FC International Sports Pub

4058 Peachtree Road, Atlanta

If you couldn’t tell by the name, this bar in Brookhaven was literally built for soccer. While it specializes in the sports viewing experience, the meu is good too, featuring brunch, sandwiches, big plates, salads, all-day breakfast, beer and wine. They’ll have daily specials and will be showing every World Cup match.

Fire and Brimstone Tavern

10595 Old Alabama Connector Road, Alpharetta

For folks in north Fulton County, this gastropub and sports bar features a big menu and a passion for soccer. It is an official pub partner of Atlanta United and will be hosting a viewing party with the club on June 16, featuring limited giveaways. Tavern food, sandwiches, salads and desserts are on the menu, but the Alpharetta spot also features a cigar and hookah lounge, giving you a chance to chill out after a stressful match.

Hampton + Hudson

299 North Highland Ave NE, Atlanta

Food, booze and soccer. What could be better on Father’s Day? This bar in Inman Park will host an all-day World Cup watch party on June 17, featuring brunch and drink specials. They’ll open at 8 a.m. for the Costa Rica vs. Serbia match on Sunday.

Der Biergarten

300 Marietta Street NW, Atlanta

A popular spot for the Resurgence, an Atlanta United supporter’s group, this restaurant will have specials going all the way through July 15 with $10 liters of beer, $5 brats and several giveaways. Details on specific watch parties will be posted on its Facebook page.

Barleygarden Kitchen and Craft Bar

900 Avalon Blvd., Alpharetta

Ranked as one of the best beer gardens in the U.S. by Thrillist, the Barleygarden in Alpharetta’s Avalon will show 22 World Cup games on its rooftop patio. It will show every 2 p.m. game, along with the Saturday matches that air at noon and 3 p.m. The bar features beer from four World Cup countries in England, Denmark, Germany and Sweden.

RELATED: Atlanta leaders say World Cup could mean big bucks for the city

© 2018 Cox Media Group.