900 hours to create: See National Gingerbread House Competition winner at Omni Grove Park Inn

What do Waffle House, The Masters, “Jurassic Park” and Bigfoot all have in common? All of them and more are recreated in gingerbread this year at the National Gingerbread House Competition at the Omni Grove Park Inn.

0 of 113 Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition This... Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition and this... Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition and even this... Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition are all made of gingerbread! Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition The historic Omni Grove Park Inn in Asheville, N.C., hosts the National Gingerbread House Competition each year. Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition And you'll be shocked at the entries! Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition From cruise ships... Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition to cats... Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition to the Waffle House, these entries are made of gingerbread. Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition Following last year’s unforeseen cancellation due to Hurricane Helene, this year’s event welcomed an extraordinary display of creativity, artistry, and craftsmanship from 235 entries representing 25 states across the country. Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition “The resurgence of the National Gingerbread House Competition is a testament to the strength, creativity, and unwavering spirit of our incredible gingerbread community,” said Bethany Cobb, Director of Marketing & Communications at The Omni Grove Park Inn & Spa. “We are honored to once again fill the Inn with the warmth, artistry, and magic that this event brings each year.” Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition While each creation was required to be 75% gingerbread and 100% edible, this year’s panel of judges also evaluated each entry based on distinct criteria, including overall appearance, originality, creativity, difficulty, precision, and consistency of theme. Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition Mary Hulsman of Concord, NC, captured the Grand Prize. (Michael Oppenheim) Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition She created "The Tiny Gnome Builders." Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition This gingerbread house creation won a Top 3 Adult Category Winner at the Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition. Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition This gingerbread house creation won a Top 3 Adult Category Winner at the Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition. Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition Mindy Bandiera of Dallas, TX won the Rising Star Award at the 2025 Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition. Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition Mindy Bandiera of Dallas, TX won the Rising Star Award at the 2025 Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition. Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition Mindy Bandiera of Dallas, TX won the Rising Star Award at the 2025 Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition. Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition "Chrismice on Santa Watch" won the People's Choice, Best in Show Award at the Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition. Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition "Chrismice on Santa Watch" won the People's Choice, Best in Show Award at the Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition. Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition "Chrismice on Santa Watch" won the People's Choice, Best in Show Award at the Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition. Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition "Chrismice on Santa Watch" won the People's Choice, Best in Show Award at the Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition. Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition "Chrismice on Santa Watch" won the People's Choice, Best in Show Award at the Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition. Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition Colleene Little and her "Tales of the Pacific NorthWest" won the award for the creator who traveled the furthest to participate. The creator is from Castle Rock, Washington (2,699 miles away). Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition Colleene Little and her "Tales of the Pacific NorthWest" won the award for the creator who traveled the furthest to participate. The creator is from Castle Rock, Washington (2,699 miles away). Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition This gingerbread house of The Masters ("The Green Jacket & Red Suit") won the Chef Nicholas Lodge Award for the best use of sprinkles at the Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition. Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition This gingerbread house of The Masters ("The Green Jacket & Red Suit") won the Chef Nicholas Lodge Award for the best use of sprinkles at the Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition. Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition This gingerbread house of The Masters ("The Green Jacket & Red Suit") won the Chef Nicholas Lodge Award for the best use of sprinkles at the Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition. Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition This gingerbread house of The Masters ("The Green Jacket & Red Suit") won the Chef Nicholas Lodge Award for the best use of sprinkles at the Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition. Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition This entry won the award for first place in the Children's Category at the Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition. Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition This gingerbread creation won the award for second place in the Child's Category at the Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition. Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition This gingerbread creation won the award for third place in the Child's Category at the Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition. Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition This gingerbread creation won the Community Spirit Award at the Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition. Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition This Addams Family Mansion won the Chef Nicholas Lodge Award for the Pop Culture Star at the Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition. Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition This Addams Family Mansion won the Chef Nicholas Lodge Award for the Pop Culture Star at the Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition. Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition This Addams Family Mansion won the Chef Nicholas Lodge Award for the Pop Culture Star at the Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition. Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition This entry captured the Chef Nicholas Lodge Award for the best use of color at the Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition. Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition This entry captured the Chef Nicholas Lodge Award for the best use of color at the Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition. Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition Here are some more photos from the Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition. (Michael Oppenheim) Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition Here are some more photos from the Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition. (Michael Oppenheim) Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition Here are some more photos from the Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition. Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition Here are some more photos from the Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition. (Michael Oppenheim) Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition Here are some of the entires in the Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition. Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition Here are some of the entires in the Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition. Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition Here are some of the entires in the Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition. Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition Here are some of the entires in the Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition. Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition Here are some of the entires in the Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition. Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition Here are some of the entires in the Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition. Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition Here are some of the entires in the Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition. Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition Here are some of the entires in the Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition. Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition Here are some of the entires in the Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition. Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition Here are some of the entires in the Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition. Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition Here are some of the entires in the Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition. Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition Here are some of the entires in the Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition. Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition Here are some of the entires in the Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition. Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition Here are some of the entires in the Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition. Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition Here are some of the entires in the Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition. Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition Here are some of the entires in the Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition. Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition Here are some of the entires in the Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition. Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition Here are some of the entires in the Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition. Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition Here are some of the entires in the Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition. Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition Here are some of the entires in the Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition. Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition Here are some of the entires in the Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition. Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition Here are some of the entires in the Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition. Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition Here are some of the entires in the Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition. Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition Here are some of the entires in the Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition. Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition Here are some of the entires in the Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition. Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition Here are some of the entires in the Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition. Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition Here are some of the entires in the Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition. Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition Here are some of the entires in the Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition. Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition Here are some of the entires in the Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition. Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition Here are some of the entires in the Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition. Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition Here are some of the entires in the Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition. Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition Here are some of the entires in the Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition. Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition Here are some of the entires in the Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition. Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition Here are some of the entires in the Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition. Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition Here are some of the entires in the Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition. Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition Here are some of the entires in the Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition. Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition Here are some of the entires in the Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition. Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition Here are some of the entires in the Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition. Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition Here are some of the entires in the Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition. Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition Here are some of the entires in the Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition. Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition Here are some of the entires in the Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition. Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition Here are some of the entires in the Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition. Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition Here are some of the entires in the Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition. Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition Here are some of the entires in the Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition. Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition Here are some of the entires in the Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition. Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition Here are some of the entires in the Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition. Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition Here are some of the entires in the Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition. Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition Here are some of the entires in the Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition. Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition Here are some more photos from the Omni Grove Park Inn during the holidays in Asheville, N.C. (RACHEL B PRESSLEY) Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition Here are some more photos from the Omni Grove Park Inn during the holidays in Asheville, N.C. (RACHEL B PRESSLEY) Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition Here are some more photos from the Omni Grove Park Inn during the holidays in Asheville, N.C. (RACHEL B PRESSLEY) Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition Here are some more photos from the Omni Grove Park Inn during the holidays in Asheville, N.C. (RACHEL B PRESSLEY)

The gingerbread house “Tiny Gnome Builders” won the grand prize in the competition held at the historic inn in Asheville, N.C. The house took Mary Hulsman 900 hours to create over the course of two years.

“I don’t even know what to say. I mean, I was so shocked,” grand prize winner Mary Hulsman said. “I had the top three picked out and I wasn’t in there. I had the top ten picked out, and I was not in there. Just shocked, but it’s amazing.”

This year’s competition marked a significant return following last year’s cancellation due to Hurricane Helen.

“Due to the unforeseen circumstances of Hurricane Helen, we sadly had to cancel the competition last year, but we’re so happy to bring it back this year,” Caroline Ruthven from the Omni Grove Park Inn said.

She noted that the return of competitors felt like a family reunion, adding, “welcoming our competitors back has kind of felt like a family reunion and it’s just been so joyful.”

The competition, which began in 1992, featured 235 entries from 25 states this year.

National Gingerbread House Competitiion Here are some more photos around the Omni Grove Park Inn and the National Gingerbread House Competition. (Nelson Hicks)

“I think that the Omni Grove Park Inn is such an amazing place to hold this competition because it’s such a blend of history and memories,” Bethany Cobb from the inn said. “And so you have this beautiful historic end layered with this competition that has really grown over the years and you have that kind of combination of people who have been competing for over 20 years.”

Over the years, it has developed into a national event that showcases creativity and craftsmanship in gingerbread design.

Judge Jeff Cook explained the competition’s criteria, stating, “So the basic rule is it has to be 100% edible, 75% gingerbread.”

He focused on how judges look for creativity, storytelling and the intricate handwork involved in each entry.

Overnight hotel guests can enjoy the gingerbread holiday display until Jan. 4. Those not spending the night can check the hotel’s website to see when they’re permitted to visit.

Omni Grove Park Inn (Nelson Hicks)

“We have a great gingerbread house in the lobby where you can get a lovely cup of hot chocolate,” Ruthven said. “We also have a gingerbread package, so if you’re looking to stay overnight, you can some discounted accommodations that way. But enjoy the gingerbread display, (enjoy) the holiday spirit that is just all throughout our inn, and then you can also enjoy over 80 illuminated Christmas trees and holiday decor throughout the property.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group