900 hours to create: See National Gingerbread House Competition winner at Omni Grove Park Inn

By Nelson Hicks, WSB-TV
What do Waffle House, The Masters, “Jurassic Park” and Bigfoot all have in common? All of them and more are recreated in gingerbread this year at the National Gingerbread House Competition at the Omni Grove Park Inn.

The gingerbread house “Tiny Gnome Builders” won the grand prize in the competition held at the historic inn in Asheville, N.C. The house took Mary Hulsman 900 hours to create over the course of two years.

“I don’t even know what to say. I mean, I was so shocked,” grand prize winner Mary Hulsman said. “I had the top three picked out and I wasn’t in there. I had the top ten picked out, and I was not in there. Just shocked, but it’s amazing.”

This year’s competition marked a significant return following last year’s cancellation due to Hurricane Helen.

“Due to the unforeseen circumstances of Hurricane Helen, we sadly had to cancel the competition last year, but we’re so happy to bring it back this year,” Caroline Ruthven from the Omni Grove Park Inn said.

She noted that the return of competitors felt like a family reunion, adding, “welcoming our competitors back has kind of felt like a family reunion and it’s just been so joyful.”

The competition, which began in 1992, featured 235 entries from 25 states this year.

National Gingerbread House Competitiion Here are some more photos around the Omni Grove Park Inn and the National Gingerbread House Competition. (Nelson Hicks)

“I think that the Omni Grove Park Inn is such an amazing place to hold this competition because it’s such a blend of history and memories,” Bethany Cobb from the inn said. “And so you have this beautiful historic end layered with this competition that has really grown over the years and you have that kind of combination of people who have been competing for over 20 years.”

Over the years, it has developed into a national event that showcases creativity and craftsmanship in gingerbread design.

Judge Jeff Cook explained the competition’s criteria, stating, “So the basic rule is it has to be 100% edible, 75% gingerbread.”

He focused on how judges look for creativity, storytelling and the intricate handwork involved in each entry.

Overnight hotel guests can enjoy the gingerbread holiday display until Jan. 4. Those not spending the night can check the hotel’s website to see when they’re permitted to visit.

Omni Grove Park Inn (Nelson Hicks)

“We have a great gingerbread house in the lobby where you can get a lovely cup of hot chocolate,” Ruthven said. “We also have a gingerbread package, so if you’re looking to stay overnight, you can some discounted accommodations that way. But enjoy the gingerbread display, (enjoy) the holiday spirit that is just all throughout our inn, and then you can also enjoy over 80 illuminated Christmas trees and holiday decor throughout the property.”

