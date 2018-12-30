0 14 places to ring in the new year in metro Atlanta

The holiday season isn’t complete without a New Year’s Eve celebration. If you’re ready to say goodbye to 2018 and hello to 2019, there are plenty of ways to mark that milestone throughout the metro Atlanta area.

Whether you want to dance the night away or watch some fireworks, you’ll find a variety of gatherings to make the day a festive one. Check out the offerings below to solidify your plans.

Peach Drop

ATL’s iconic New Year’s Eve affair will return to Underground Atlanta this year. The event typically features a large party with music, food and the lowering of the 800-pound peach at midnight.

5 p.m. Dec. 31. Free. Underground Atlanta, 50 Upper Alabama St., Atlanta. 404-523-2311, atlantaga.gov.

Black & White New Year’s Celebration

Ring in the new year accompanied by whale sharks, sea otters and many more aquatic creatures for an exciting, upscale fundraiser event. Not only will you dine on mouthwatering treats and bop to live music, you will also be helping to conserve African penguins.

8:30 p.m.-1 a.m. Dec. 31. $139-$149. Georgia Aquarium, 225 Baker St., Atlanta. 404-581-4000, georgiaaquarium.org.

New Year’s Eve at The Loft

Can’t make it to New York City to witness the ball drop? Grab your pals and dress up in your best gear to party at The Loft on Marietta Square, where the Times Square countdown will be streaming live. Hors d’oeuvres will be served all night, and there will be a champagne toast at midnight.

8 p.m. Dec. 31. $65-$70. The Loft on Marietta Square, 120 S. Park Square, Marietta. 770-628-2250, loftmarietta.com.

New Beer’s Eve

Munch on some yummy appetizers and choose from a list of more than 40 beer selections as you groove to live music all night. The 7th annual affair will include performances from One Headlight, DJ Q-Tip and more.

9 p.m. - 1 a.m. Dec. 31. $70-$95. Front Page News, 351 Moreland Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-475-7777, atlantabeerfestivals.com.

NYE Bash at The Battery Atlanta

Head to The Battery, located right next to SunTrust Park, for an all-inclusive bash that will offer food, beverages, live entertainment and a midnight champagne toast. Make sure to stick around for the fireworks show.

6 p.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 31. $85-$120. The Battery Atlanta, 800 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta, 404-494-1150, batteryatl.com.

Noon Year’s Eve at Ponce City Market

Calling all early birds! You can still have a blast if you don’t want to stay up until midnight. Family and friends of all ages are invited to The Roof at Skyline Park for face painting, balloon artists, snacks and live music. There will even be a special countdown at 11:59 a.m.

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 31. $15, under age 3 free. Skyline Park, 675 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 770-999-1530, poncecitymarket.com.

Atlanta Wine Festivals New Year’s Eve

This 21 and older affair will feature a premium buffet and a wide variety of wine options. You’ll also be able to dance the night away as as you wait for the clock to strike midnight.

9 p.m. Dec. 31. $109-$149. City Winery Atlanta, 650 North Ave., Atlanta. 404-946-3791, atlantawinefestivals.com.

NYE Dinner & A Show

Enjoy a nice meal and a show in downtown Duluth and get a discount to dine at participating restaurants with your concert ticket. Following dinner, stroll over to the Red Clay Music Foundry for a headlining set by local Americana band ESOEBO.

Concert starts at 7 p.m. Dec. 31. $17-$25. Eddie Owen Presents at Red Clay Music Foundry, 3116 Main St., Duluth. 678-892-6373, duluthga.net.

The Roots at Coca-Cola Roxy

If you love hip-hop music, the Coca-Cola Roxy is the place to be on New Year’s Eve. “The Tonight Show’s” house band is hitting the stage to perform some of its most memorable hits, and singer Victory Boyd comes along for the ride.

9 p.m. Dec. 31. $65. Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre, 800 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta. 470-351-3866, cocacolaroxy.com.

New Year’s Eve Shizzazzle

Laugh it up at Dad’s Garage as you countdown to 2019. The company’s talented improvisers will grace the stage to play games and act out hilarious scenes. You’ll have two opportunities to catch the show, and both will include a champagne toast.

7 and 10 p.m. Dec. 31. $35-$52. Dad’s Garage Theatre Company, 569 Ezzard St., Atlanta. 404-523-3141, dadsgarage.com.

New Year’s Eve at Opera

Make your way to Opera Nightclub for a spectacular night. Check out the gourmet buffet and open bar, and be prepared to be showered with confetti and balloons as you count down to midnight.

8:30 p.m. Dec. 31. $30-$210. Opera Nightclub, 1150 Crescent Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-775-4734, operaatlanta.com.

Atlanta NYElectric

Looking for the ultimate NYE social? Attend this fourth annual event for access to an open bar and three mingling areas. You will also be able to hit the dance floor as four DJs spin the latest top 40 hits.

8:30 p.m. Dec. 31. $109-$249. Westin Peachtree Plaza, 210 Peachtree St. NW, Atlanta. 404-334-4141, atlantanightlife.com.

Utopia: NYE 19

Toast to the new year with R&B star Teyana Taylor. In addition to a live performance from the singer, you’ll get to partake in complimentary hors d’oeuvres and enjoy the open bar.

8 p.m. Dec. 31. $89-$5,000. 787 Windsor, 787 Windsor St. SW, Atlanta. team@utopianye19.com, utopianye19.com.

Bombay Lounge: NYE 2019

Celebrate the end of the year at Alpharetta’s Avalon. The DJs will play the latest tunes as you glide across the dance floor and sip on champagne. Be sure to stick around to partake in the complimentary breakfast at 2 a.m.

9 p.m. Dec. 31. The Hotel at Avalon, 9000 Avalon Blvd., Alpharetta. 864-907-2003, bombayloungeatl.com.

