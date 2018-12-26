0 10 ways to celebrate New Year's Eve in metro Atlanta

Ringing in the new year comes in a variety of tones, from loud and champagne spiked to playfully family friendly. Pop the cork on the following suggestions to potentially find the celebration that sounds just right.

Sail into the new year with Yacht Rock Revue

Two bands including ATL fave Yacht Rock Review and a DJ will make for a smooth new year. It’s an all inclusive evening so your food and drinks are covered. S’mores, midnight champagne toast and a midnight breakfast buffet in case you didn’t eat enough earlier.

9 p.m.-2 a.m. Dec. 31. $99-$200. Park Tavern, 500 10th St. NE, Atlanta, 404-249-0001, www.parktavern.com.

A musical pairing at the Strand

Freddie Mercury left us a long time ago while Prince’s mortal exit was about two years ago. Music from both bands Prince, and Queens will hit the stage in Marietta. The Georgia Player’s Guild will wow you with tunes from these supergroups. The show will run from 9 to 11:59 p.m.

9-11:59 p.m. Dec. 31. $35, $40 starting Dec. 25. Earl Smith Strand Theatre, 117 N. Park Square, Marietta. 770-293-0080, earlsmithstrand.org.

Shizzazzle at Dad’s Garage Theatre

The acclaimed improv comedy theater group continues its new era on New Year’s Eve. The ensemble of off-the-cuff actors and actresses will perform its third New Year's show in its "forever home" in a former church in the Old Fourth Ward. Expect skits, music and improv teams across two shows. Each performance comes with an on-the-house glass of bubbly. The performances run approximately 1 1/2 hours each, and both feature a 15-minute intermission.

7 and 10 p.m. $30.50-50.50. Dad’s Garage Theatre, 569 Ezzard St., Atlanta. 404-523-3141, dadsgarage.com.

New Year’s Bubble Bash

If the kiddies can’t hang until the midnight hour, celebrate early at the place where kids are king: Children’s Museum of Atlanta. It’s never too early teach your kids about our weird planetary obsession with numbers and dates. The Museum can help with that with a dance party with a DJ, special guests and bubble wrap fireworks. There will be two, count them two, countdowns. No tickets sold at the door so get online and get in line.

10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; 1:30-4:00 p.m. Dec. 31. $10 members of all sizes, $20 non-members of all sizes. Children’s Museum of Atlanta, 275 Centennial Olympic Park Dr., Atlanta. 404-659-5437, www.childrensmuseumatlanta.org.

Fernbank Museum of Natural History Noon Year’s Eve

Fernbank hosts an early Noon Year's Eve for children with a balloon drop countdown, music, party favors, Resolution Station, a visit from the Georgia Bubbleman and a day filled with kid-friendly excitement about the turning of the year.

9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Dec. 31. $8 members; $22 non-members. Fernbank Museum of Natural History, 767 Clifton Road N.E., Atlanta. 404-929-6300, www.fernbankmuseum.org.

Topgolf in Midtown or Alpharetta

This competitive driving range finds guests swinging from their respective bays, attempting to shoot balls into specific targets. Its New Year’s Eve event features live entertainment. You can reserve a bay or spring for a VIP bay. Either way you get unlimited play and party favors. The VIP bay features a buffet of prime rib and chicken, lots of sides and dessert, one bottle of champagne and unlimited non-alcoholic beverages.

9 p.m.-1 a.m. Dec. 31. $250 general bay reservations for as many as six people; $450 all-inclusive bay for as many as six people. topgolf.com/us/promo/new-years-eve

Topgolf Alpharetta, 10900 Westside Parkway, Alpharetta. 770-217-0513, topgolf.com/us/alpharetta. Topgolf Midtown, 1600 Ellsworth Industrial Blvd NW, Atlanta. 404-475-4000 topgolf.com/us/atlanta.

Dance Hall Decatur

On New Year’s Eve, 2018 becomes history, so the DeKalb History Center makes for an appropriate party place. A DJ will keep you dancing the night away. Organizers suggest dressing festive, whatever that means to you. Admission includes appetizers, party favors, two drink tickets, sodas and a champagne toast at midnight. Guests can purchase more drink tickets for beer, wine or cocktails.

8 p.m.-1 a.m. $15-$60. Historic DeKalb Courthouse, 101 E. Court Square, Decatur. 404-373-1088, dekalbhistory.org .

Atlanta NYElectric 2019

Four DJs spin a soundtrack of house and Top 40 tracks as more than 2,000 guests dance 2018 away. An open bar flows for five hours. VIP ticket holders have access to an open premium bar and appetizers. Some ticket packages include a hotel room.

8:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. Dec. 31. $89-$209, room packages available. Westin Peachtree Plaza, 210 Peachtree St. N.W., Atlanta. 404-491-9115, www.newyearseveatlanta.com.

Comedy Countdown New Year’s Eve

Laugh your way out of this year and into the next at Atlanta Comedy Theater in Norcross. Shuler King will take your mind off the trials and troubles of this year and escort you into the new, perfect new year. There's a 7 p.m. show for those who like to laugh early, and a 10 p.m. show for you traditional revelers. Party favors and a champagne toast for all. Prime rib dinner packages for 10 p.m. Gold Circle customers.

7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Dec. 31. 7 p.m.: $25-$35, 10 p.m.: $35-$64.95. Atlanta Comedy Theater, 4650 Jimmy Carter Blvd, Norcross. 770-724-6400, www.atlcomedytheater.com.

15th Annual Downtown Countdown

You’ll find DJ Suspense and amenities galore at this inclusive soiree at the Hyatt Regency. Gourmet dinner with carving stations and hors d’oeuvres keep the energy level high. Guests make noise with party favors during the midnight champagne toast. VIP tickets amp the evening with upgraded food and drink, and more.

8 p.m.-2 a.m. Dec. 31. $89-$149. Southern Exchange at 200 Peachtree, 200 Peachtree St. NW, Atlanta. downtowncountdown.net.

