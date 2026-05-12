Man pleads guilty to Atlanta auto break-in that led to theft of unreleased music by Beyoncé

ATLANTA — A man pleaded guilty on Tuesday to an auto break-in last year in Atlanta that police say resulted in the theft of unreleased music by Beyoncé.

Kelvin Evans, 41, entered guilty pleas in Fulton County Superior Court to entering an automobile and criminal trespass. He was sentenced to two years in prison, according to news outlets. He was scheduled to go on trial this week.

Evans broke into a parked Jeep Wagoneer last July that was rented by a choreographer and a dancer for Beyoncé.

Christoper Grant, the choreographer, and Diandre Blue, the dancer, told Atlanta police they returned to the vehicle on July 8 to find the trunk window damaged and two suitcases gone.

Stolen items included hard drives containing unreleased music, footage plans and concert set lists, according to a police report. The theft occurred two days before Beyoncé kicked off four nights of concerts at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium as part of her “Cowboy Carter” tour.

Surveillance cameras captured the break-in. Police arrested Evans in August.

They have not recovered the hard drives or other stolen items.

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