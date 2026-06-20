Lewis Hamilton and Colman Domingo lead a star-studded front row at Ralph Lauren's Milan show

MILAN — Lewis Hamilton hobnobbed with Colman Domingo in the front row of Ralph Lauren's Milan Fashion Week show, trading notes on a menswear collection that ran the gamut from bankerly pinstripes to layered festival wear.

The fashion powerhouse has shown menswear in its stately Milan palazzo the last two seasons, drawing an A-list crowd Friday evening that also included "Crazy Rich Asians" star Henry Golding, "Avengers" actor Tom Hiddleston, U.S. actor Scott Eastwood.

Outside, eager fans braved a heatwave to glimpse of arriving celebrities and were rewarded as Thai actor Nichakoon Khajornborirak, nicknamed Meen, and Korean actor Kim Woo-bin each took a moment to turn and wave as the crowd snapped photos. Domingo took a slide on his way inside, as he circled back to his car to grab his hand fan.

“I was not going to leave that fan in that car. Then my heel just slid, and I was safe. But I got the fan, which was the most important thing,” Domingo said after the evening show, which followed a very hot and humid early summer day in Milan.

From Brooklyn to the Hamptons

Daytime suits from Ralph Lauren’s luxury Purple line quickly morphed into tuxedo shirts and stiff bow ties under trailing patchwork denim coats that showed signs of distress. Looks were finished with berets worn askew, aviator glasses and pocket watch chains.

“Today I saw it felt like 1920s-inspired,” Domingo said, stopping to listen to Nat King Cole play in the background. “It’s evocative of what we saw today. A mixture of old and new.”

On the more casual side, colorful madras plaids held together the sportier Polo collection of layered knitwear, rugby shirts and light puffers more adapted to a mountain festival or night-time beach party than a Milan heatwave. Some looks were straight out of the “Preppy Handbook,” with pink and green happily colliding. Cheekily, the coveted Polo Bear motif on knitwear wore outfits matching the runway.

“I saw beautiful cravats and vests mixed in with like workwear, all the things I love about Ralph, bringing things from day to night, from the street, from urban communities to East Hampton,” Domingo added. “It was a great mix. Getting a car from Brooklyn and going to East Hampton, you feel like you fit right in.”

From Purple to Polo, timeless accessories

Formal and casual looks gradually converged throughout the collection, without regard for occasion. Runway casting was similarly age- and race-inclusive.

Silk scarves accenting suits became colorful bandanas on casual looks. Ties became belts and were sewn together to make bags, suggesting a reusability on trend with up-cycling. Footwear ranged from leather fisherman’s sandals to velvet slippers and espadrilles to rain-resistant duck boots. For bags, men can choose from Ralph Lauren-branded canvas totes or luxury snakeskin portfolios and bags.

Eastwood said he had his eye on a snakeskin bag. “This is just a classy brand that’s timeless,’’ said Eastwood, adding that his father, actor and director Clint Eastwood, and brand founder Ralph Lauren go way back.

Golding said Ralph Lauren had long supported him in his career, and that “the Purple label is just my go-to for anything refined.”

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