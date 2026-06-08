Chrisleys sue former defense attorney, alleging legal malpractice in case that sent them to prison

ATLANTA — Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley are accusing one of their former defense attorneys of legal malpractice that they say led them to be convicted and imprisoned, separating them from each other and their family, ruining their reputations and costing them millions.

The Chrisleys were initially indicted in August 2019 and a jury in Atlanta convicted them in June 2022 on charges including bank fraud and tax evasion. Todd Chrisley was sentenced to serve 12 years in federal prison while Julie Chrisley got seven years. Both were released last year after President Donald Trump pardoned them.

The lawsuit filed Friday says the law firm, Balch & Bingham, “held itself out as capable of defending Todd and Julie Chrisley in one of the most consequential federal criminal prosecutions in the country. It was not.”

The partner who led the Chrisleys' defense, Chris Anulewicz, “had no meaningful defense experience” and the firm knew that or should have known that, the lawsuit says. But the firm let him lead the case “because the Chrisley name meant money, publicity, and the kind of high-profile notoriety that brings in business.”

The Chrisleys are asking for a jury trial and are seeking compensatory damages “in excess of $25 million,” as well as compensation for their legal costs and attorney fees.

While he was supposed to be handling their defense, the lawsuit says, Anulewicz “found time to steer the Chrisleys into a $75,000 investment in his brother-in-law's startup food truck business — exploiting his position as their attorney to benefit himself and his family while neglecting his duty to them.” Anulewicz now works for a different firm.

Patrick T. O'Connor, an attorney representing Balch & Bingham and Anulewicz, said Monday that he couldn't comment because they haven't been served with the lawsuit yet. But he said “it will be vigorously defended.”

The Chrisleys, who now live in Tennessee, became famous through their show, “Chrisley Knows Best,” which followed their tight-knit family and extravagant lifestyle.

Before the Chrisleys became reality television stars, they and a former business partner submitted false documents to banks in the Atlanta area to obtain millions of dollars in fraudulent loans, prosecutors said. They spent lavishly on luxury cars, designer clothes, real estate and travel and used new fraudulent loans to pay old ones. Todd Chrisley then filed for bankruptcy, walking away from more than $20 million in loans, prosecutors said.

The federal criminal investigation against the couple was based on an unlawful, warrantless search by the Georgia Department of Revenue of a warehouse where the Chrisleys had stored some belongings, the lawsuit says. The judge granted a defense request to suppress the physical documents from that search.

But Anulewicz didn't ask her to suppress “derivative evidence,” including emails, bank records and financial documents that “formed the core of the government's case,” the lawsuit says. Federal agents opened their investigation based on the seized information and then got search warrants to obtain specific documents from the Chrisleys' email accounts, the lawsuit says.

“Without that evidence, the government would not have had sufficient evidence to support a conviction,” the lawsuit says.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.