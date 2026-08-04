Practice safer winter driving by adjusting the pressure you use when steering and braking. Prepare for longer braking distances by stopping earlier and always have appropriate winter tires to handle snowy, icy conditions. Always clear your car exterior to avoid blocked views and pack supplies for potential emergencies like getting stuck in a snowbank.

When MoneyGeek analyzed winter-related crash data between 2020 and 2023, the results showed an average of 395 annual deaths, with Michigan ranking the most dangerous for winter accidents. Winter car accidents aren't necessarily more fatal than other times of the year.

However, drivers must look out for specific weather-related issues, from black ice to skids to visibility concerns.

What Are Some Essential Winter Driving Skills?

Show off your advanced driving skills by applying gentle pressure to your gas and brake pedals to drive smoothly on snowy or icy lanes. When steering, turn the wheel gradually instead of making sharp turns.

Remember to brake earlier during winter weather. You want to start slowing down long before the stop sign, light, or turn while the car wheels are still straight.

When dealing with potential skids, slowly ease off the gas or brakes, and steer gently in the direction you want the front of the car to go. Increase distance between cars, leaving at least 6 to 10 seconds of following distance.

Now is the time to drive way below the speed limit because snow and ice will multiply your stopping distance.

How Can You Prepare Your Car for Safe Winter Travel?

Solid winter car maintenance starts with the right tires for the road; get a set of winter tires that have the Three-Peak Mountain Snowflake (3PMSF) symbol on the sidewall. Always remove them once warm seasonal weather returns, as they'll melt on hot dry pavement.

You may have to rev up your overall car maintenance to ensure everything is cleared off before you drive out each day. That means brushing the snow off your car roof, windows, and lights before turning on the ignition.

Now isn't the time for cruise control, as you want to maintain manual control of your vehicle's traction.

Safe winter travel also means being prepared for an emergency, such as getting stuck during a storm. Keep emergency items on hand in your trunk like a:

Warm blanket

Flashlight

Jumper cable

Ice scraper

Small shovel

Water and non-perishable snacks

Portable phone charger

Even having some cat litter or sand on hand can help provide traction if needed.

If you get stuck in a winter storm while on the road, the National Weather Service advises drivers and passengers to:

Stay in the vehicle

Clear snow from the exhaust pipe to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning

Run the motor 10 minutes each hour for heat.

Are Winter Accidents More Deadly?

Do winter roadway conditions cause accidents? Yes, incidents can spike during storms, but they're not necessarily more deadly than accidents at other times of year.

Fatal car accidents seem to be more common in summertime, especially for teens. It may be linked to more people being on the road at that time. There are higher levels of drinking, with more people being on vacation and doing summer partying.

If you must drive during Colorado's snowy winters and end up in an accident, reach out to a Denver car crash lawyer for assistance.

Why Do Winter Crashes Happen?

Drivers often go slowly in bad weather as advised, turning a potentially fatal crash into minor property damage or fender benders.

Black ice is the bane of many winter drivers who don't see it but may feel the impact. It usually forms in freezing temperatures, or 32 degrees Fahrenheit, and it can look like a normal wet pavement. It's nearly invisible, especially at night.

A crash can happen if you have low tire traction, which affects your stopping distance. That first snowfall can be a high-risk factor, as early-season snow events often see a spike in fatalities, since drivers haven't adjusted their seasonal driving habits yet.

Bad visibility is an issue with heavy snowfall and early darkness making it harder to see other cars and potential hazards.

Some states are worse than others for winter driving, thanks to extended severe freezes and longer icy periods, such as Alaska and Michigan.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Are 90% of Accidents Caused By?

Traffic and vehicle crashes are often caused by human error that can range from impaired driving due to substance use, speeding, or distracted driving, often caused by smartphone usage.

Common types of human error include:

Recognition errors that may involve missing road hazards or not paying attention. Decision errors such as when drivers misjudge space or drive too fast. Performance errors happen when there is poor control or overcompensation. Someone can have impairment, not only from drugs or alcohol, but from being fatigued.

Many commercial truck accidents happen due to fatigue linked to lack of breaks.

What Month Are Car Accidents Most Common?

The highest number of fatal traffic collisions happen in July, August, and October. Known as the 100 deadliest days, this period between Memorial Day and Labor Day is a time for most car crashes, especially for teens.

Do You Call 911 If Stuck in Snow?

The fastest option is roadside assistance you have a membership with, such as AAA or Good Sam. You may also call local towing companies equipped for winter conditions and experienced in pulling cars out of snowbanks.

A local auto repair shop may have emergency services. When the situation is dangerous, dial 911 immediately if you're stranded in extreme cold or on a busy road.

Adjust Your Road Behavior Each Winter

Winter driving can be intimidating due to the hazardous conditions, from icy roads to blinding winter storms. Adjusting your driving behavior by slowing down, steering with ease, and keeping your car cleaned helps you drive safely proactively.

However, if you get stuck on the road, having the right supplies on hand can also keep you safe as you wait things out.

Read more about operating in different weather conditions and driver safety on our website.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.