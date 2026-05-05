A successful weight loss plan helps you lose weight and keep it off. It involves eating the right foods and avoiding "bad" foods, such as refined carbohydrates and sugars.

If you're keen to lose weight, you're not alone because more than 47% of US adolescents and adults reported trying to lose weight in the past year. Weight-loss attempts are very common, but success rates can vary, but don't let that deter you from trying. Our guide will offer effective weight loss strategies to help you build a weight loss plan that's simple and easy to stick to.

How To Work Out a Weight Loss Plan?

If you're trying to lose a few pounds and become a healthier version of yourself, a weight loss plan can help you achieve your goals. Here's how to work out a weight loss plan that gives you the best chance of sticking to it.

Determine Your Ideal Daily Calorie Intake

Losing weight is a matter of taking in fewer calories than you expend, which is called a calorie deficit. Knowing how many calories you should consume in a day is the first step towards developing a successful weight loss plan.

To work out how many calories you should be consuming, you have a few options. You can use a nutrition tracking app, such as Cronometer: Calorie Counter. In this app, you input your personal details, such as:

Age

Height

Gender

Weight

Logging this information in the app helps it determine your ideal calorie intake, also known as Total Daily Energy Expenditure (TDEE). Then throughout the day, you log the food you eat, and it calculates how many calories you've used and how many you have left. Most people should consume around 1,400 to 1,900 calories daily, but this depends on their activity levels and other factors such as age and gender.

Focus on Balanced Nutrition

The next step is focusing on eating a balanced diet. With a healthy eating plan, you want to choose foods that will keep you feeling full for longer, such as:

Lean proteins

Healthy fats

Fiber-rich vegetables

You also want to ensure your customizable diet plan includes whole grains, legumes, seeds, and nuts. Avoid eating and drinking ultra-processed foods such as sodas, corn chips, and chicken nuggets. Ultra-processed foods are typically high in sugar, fat, and sodium, which can lead to certain health risks, like diabetes and obesity.

Get Enough Physical Activity

Many folks become more sedentary as they age and no longer run, climb, jump, or play like they did when they were children, which kept them fit and healthy. This reduced activity level lowers the number of calories you burn every day, so to combat this, ensure you get enough exercise, such as:

Speed walking around the neighborhood

Walking or running on a treadmill at the gym

Participating in a fitness routine for weight loss, such as yoga or pilates

Going hiking with friends on nearby trails

Swimming at a local community pool

Cycling, either in a cycling trail or on a stationary bike at home or in the gym

Dancing either at a nightclub or using video games like Just Dance

Aim to get around 150 minutes of moderate activity every week. What's also helpful is logging your workout sessions on an app, which can give you weekly summaries of your overall performance. Some apps include:

Hevy: Best for tracking weightlifting

Best for tracking weightlifting Strava: Ideal to track cardio

Ideal to track cardio Google Fit: Good for general fitness tracking

Be Prepared to Change

Finally, if you want sustainable weight management, you have to really want it. If you don't, you're likely to skip making healthy choices, which can lead to gaining back the weight you lost and undoing all your hard work.

Make changes in your daily habits, and you'll soon find that leading a healthier life becomes second nature. Remember, if you feel overwhelmed, you can also consult a nutritionist who can help you build a healthy eating plan and offer ideas for low-calorie meals.

What Else Can Help With Weight Loss?

Some folks need a bit of help when they're starting their weight loss plan, and fortunately, there are a few things that can help. One strategy is to use GLP-1 medication, which helps suppress appetite. It signals to your brain that you're full, which can also help you with portion control.

However, it's vital to speak with your primary health provider before starting any weight-loss medication. You can discuss any side effects you experience, such as:

Nausea

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Constipation

Frequently Asked Questions

What Are Refined Carbs?

Refined carbohydrates are heavily processed foods, such as white bread, white rice, pastries, and breakfast cereals. Avoiding them is important because they lack the fiber your body needs. Your body digests refined carbs more quickly, which can lead to spikes in blood sugar levels and energy crashes.

What Are Some Ways to Exercise if You Don't Have a Gym Membership?

Gym memberships can be expensive, so if you can't afford one, don't despair! You can exercise right in the comfort of your own home. You can find many free exercise routines on YouTube, such as Yoga With Adriene.

She offers videos of varying lengths, so it's easy to fit in a workout even if you only have ten minutes to spare. All you need is a yoga mat, a towel, and some space. You don't need anything fancy, but if you can acquire extra equipment, a yoga block and yoga straps are very helpful, especially for beginners.

Walking around your neighborhood is also a great way to achieve your step-count goals, and all you need are proper walking shoes. A fitness watch is helpful but not a necessity.

The Power of Persistence

A good weight loss plan can help you lose the weight you need and put you on a path to healthier living. Determine how many calories you need per day, focus on a balanced diet full of nutrient-rich foods, and get enough exercise each week, and you'll be well on your way.

If you're ready to transform your routine, we have you covered. Check out our News section for the latest information on nutrition and mental health.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.