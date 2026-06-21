As scientists research strategies for managing pain from arthritis, they've learned that lifestyle modifications, physical therapy, and medications are among the most effective ways. Recent discoveries have also revealed that changes in the way one walks and even gut health supplementation may help.

Effective pain management for arthritis has become even more crucial nowadays, as more people develop it. The U.S. CDC, for instance, says there will be an expected increase in the number of American adults who have arthritis, which is currently 53 million, as people live longer.

What Exactly Is Arthritis?

The term "arthritis" is of Greek origin: "arthron," for joint, and "itis," the suffix used to indicate inflammation. The word itself is a broad, umbrella term for joint disorders that cause:

Chronic pain, stiffness, and swelling in and around the affected joint

Decreased range of motion

Deformities in the joints

According to an article published in the National Library of Medicine, the term arthritis covers over 100 different types of joint disorders. Osteoarthritis, also called "degenerative arthritis," is the most common form.

What Can Chronic Pain Do To a Person?

Chronic pain, whether from arthritis or another condition, can cause more than just severe physical discomfort. When a person is always or regularly in pain, it makes them more likely to experience problems that affect their nervous system and psychological well-being.

The Arthritis Foundation says that, depending on the type of arthritis, the rates of anxiety and depression in people who have this joint condition can range from two to 10 times greater than those in the general population.

Chronic pain can also impact cognitive function by causing "brain fog." Persistent pain can overload the nervous system and drain its mental resources. As a result, people who experience persistent pain may struggle with problems affecting their attention, memory, and recall.

What Ways Have Scientists Discovered for Managing Pain From Arthritis?

Pain relief for arthritis is a well-studied subject that many scientists are still researching, as it's one of the most common chronic conditions. They've learned that strategies like lifestyle changes and medications work well, but they're also looking into more targeted ways to provide arthritis pain relief.

Lifestyle Modifications

Making lifestyle changes, including increasing physical activity and focusing on healthier, more nutritious, and well-balanced meals, is one of the most effective ways for managing pain caused by arthritis and other conditions. It's also crucial for overall health and disease prevention and control.

Such changes are ideal for managing pain from arthritis because they help:

Reduce inflammation in the joints (such as diets rich in whole foods like the Mediterranean Diet)

Relieve mechanical stress on the joints (e.g., combined diet and exercise for weight loss, reducing the load on hips and knees)

Improve physical function, help lubricate the joints, maintain flexibility, and strengthen muscles

Boost mood and energy (e.g., exercising stimulates endorphin production)

Stopping smoking and reducing alcohol intake can also help not just with arthritis but overall health. A study published in ScienceDirect found a link between alcohol consumption and worse cartilage and joint morphology. It also noted that former and current smokers had more cartilage degeneration.

Physical Therapy

Physical therapy (PT), when used as a strategy for managing pain caused by arthritis, often combines low-impact exercises and manual therapy. Personalized, individualized PT programs can benefit people with various types of arthritis by:

Protecting the joints

Correct posturing to reduce daily joint strain

Boosting joint mobility

Strengthening joint-supporting muscles

All those perks contribute to pain relief, which then ultimately helps increase one's independence.

Over-the-Counter and Prescription Medications

Over-the-counter (OTC) medications help manage minor pain, stiffness, and inflammation caused by arthritis. Some examples of common OTC arthritis medications for pain management include:

Acetaminophen

Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) like ibuprofen, naproxen, and aspirin

Topical medications like lidocaine and diclofenac

Prescription medications, on the other hand, are more potent drugs that require a valid prescription from a licensed healthcare professional. Stronger NSAIDs often require a prescription, and so do corticosteroids (for quick relief from inflammation) and disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (DMARDS).

Gait Changes

A much more recent discovery into managing pain for arthritis has to do with gait changes.

According to an article published in ScienceDaily, University of Utah researchers found that a slight change to the angle of a person's foot while walking led to knee pain reduction as effective as common medications. They even found that this modification slowed cartilage damage within the joint.

Gut Health Supplementation

Another recent discovery scientists made in the world of arthritis pain management involves a gut health supplement. University of Nottingham experts found that daily use of an inulin supplement resulted in:

Significant reduction in osteoarthritis pain

Lowered pain sensitivity in individuals with knee osteoarthritis

Improved grip strength

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Arthritis Ever Go Away?

Unfortunately, no. Arthritis is typically a lifelong condition with no cure as of date. Existing joint damage isn't reversible either.

The good news is that managing pain and indications of arthritis can lead to prolonged symptom remission or a significant reduction. Current and future medical advancements and research are also helping people with arthritis live active lives with highly managed and controlled pain.

What Is the Best Way to Manage Pain From Arthritis?

There's no single best way to manage pain from arthritis, as the symptoms this condition causes can vary widely from one person to another. It's for the same reason that personalizing treatment is often the best course.

Some people, for instance, may only need to increase their physical activity and maintain a healthy diet to shed some pounds. Losing weight (and keeping it off for good) may, in this case, be enough to reduce joint strain and ease arthritis pain significantly.

Other people, however, may have more severe arthritis symptoms, so they may also need to supplement their healthy lifestyle choices with PT and medications.

Make Managing Pain From Arthritis a Top Priority

Managing pain from arthritis has become more effective, thanks to the efforts of scientists who study joint disorders and the best strategies for their treatment. In the meantime, if you have arthritis, consider exploring lifestyle changes, PT, medications, gait changes, or even gut health supplementation.

Find the latest reads on current events, health, and wellness by browsing the rest of our news platform.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.