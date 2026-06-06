If you own a business now, your revenue growth will increase or decrease based on the quality of your data. Bad data will cause you to make bad decisions, miss leads, use campaigns, and adopt AI tools that confidently deliver the wrong answer. Your only way to success is having clean data.

As per Gartner, poor data quality costs businesses nearly $12.9 million per year. These numbers show that millions of dollars are vanishing every year into wrong sales leads, miscalculated forecasts, and poor customer experiences.

As a business owner, you may not notice the mess you're in until the year-end numbers come in below target.

Luckily, clean data is your way out of the mess. With high-quality data, you can create meaningful experiences for your clients, boosting your revenue.

What Is Data Quality in Business?

Data quality in business means the accuracy and reliability of the data you use across all your operations. If you have high-quality data, it allows you to:

Make data-driven decisions

Enhance your customer experiences

Build effective marketing campaigns

Drive your sales and business growth

You need quality data for all your business operations. Having good data means your values are accurate, you don't have duplicates, and your data points are consistent and complete. Any compromise on these factors will ruin your financial success.

What Are the Implications of Bad Data on Your Business?

If you have bad data, you're losing money. The data quality impact on your business's bottom line may be negative. Here are the risks of having poor-quality data:

Missed Opportunities

Many generated leads are often filtered as bad leads. This situation usually happens because of:

Duplicate data

Missing fields

Invalid formatting

Failed email validation

Your business is likely to miss opportunities on several fronts if you have poor data quality across different datasets. Additionally, it's hard to customize your business strategies to stay relevant to the changing market conditions without correct data.

Customer Dissatisfaction

If your customers are dissatisfied, loyalty to your brand suffers. You should have accurate historical data about your customers to personalize services.

Unfortunately, most businesses have yet to leverage data analytics. According to PwC reports, only 30% of companies report major improvement in data quality and reliability.

This statistic shows that many businesses are still operating on weak data foundations, leading to poor decision-making. Making decisions that don't make your customers happy is a losing game for your business.

Reputational Damage

As a business owner, dealing with product returns is a nightmare. Your customers are more likely to return products because of poor product information. Once they do, they'll complain online.

Having negative reviews will ruin your reputation. If other clients see the reviews, they're likely to mistrust your services.

Inaccurate Sales Campaigns

Your sales team may not be making sales because of poor data. Working with incorrect emails and phone numbers can negatively affect your productivity.

How Can Data Quality Drive Revenue Growth for My Business?

Clean data directly affects how much money your business makes. Here are ways data quality can boost your business growth:

Allows You to Precisely Target Customers

High-quality data allows you to put your audience into the right segments. When you properly segment your customers, your marketing campaigns reach the right people at the right time with the right offer.

As a result, you get higher conversion rates with a reduced ad spend. Your customers will also feel like you understand them. With clean data, you get data-driven revenue.

Fast Sales Pipeline

Clean CRM records reduce the number of hours of manual data entry in your sales team's day. If you clean your data, you don't have to deal with duplicate data, and routing rules work properly.

Also, your sales reps can focus on actual conversations with your customers instead of digging for accurate contact info. With faster pipelines, you close deals faster, which means more money for you.

Reinforcing AI and Predictive Analytics

Today's machine learning tools and GTM AI platforms are only as smart as the data you feed them. If your customer records are full of errors, your AI will confidently give you wrong insights. Your sales and marketing decisions will follow that bad guidance, affecting how you attract clients.

To get the most use out of your AI and predictive analytics, you need good data. Quality data makes using AI profitable.

Frequently Asked Questions

How Do I Ensure My Data Drives Better Results?

If you want to get better results, you need to clean your data regularly. Having good data isn't a one-and-done type of situation. Your business will experience change often. These changes can render high-quality data unreliable if you don't update it regularly.

You should also validate your data. Validating your data will help you make better business decisions over time. You also get your customers' input for more quality information.

How Can I Calculate the Cost of Poor Data Quality?

You can calculate the cost of poor data quality by comparing your current revenue against what it could be with clean data. Start by taking your monthly leads, multiplying them by your conversion rate, and then multiplying by your average sale value. That gives you your current monthly revenue.

Now drop your conversion rate by even 2% to simulate the impact of bad data. Say you get 500 leads a month, close 10% of them at $1,000 each. These numbers will give you $50,000 in monthly revenue.

Drop the conversion rate to 8% from dirty data, and you lose $10,000 a month, or $120,000 a year. If this is happening in your business, you're losing a lot of money.

How Can Cloud-Native Architectures Improve Data Management?

When you fully adopt a cloud-native environment, you can streamline your business operations and lower your dependence on old systems. You also support scalability. This approach will boost your performance, security, and governance while allowing flexible data workflows.

Boost Your Revenue Growth With Clean Data

Your revenue growth relies heavily on the type of data you have. Poor data will mean low sales for your business. If you want to increase your revenue and improve your bottom line, consider cleaning your data.

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This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.