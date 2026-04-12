Some steps to take in the dispute resolution process are to contact the credit card issuer and merchant ASAP, to keep detailed records, and to stay patient.

Everyone needs a credit card nowadays because it's a crucial part of building a credit score, and it helps people purchase big-ticket items without needing cash.

Americans, on average, have 3.7 credit cards that are regularly in use, according to Experian.com. That's a 10% decline over the past decade, and there are many reasons for that.

Unfortunately, credit card payment disputes are becoming more common due to the increase in scams. The credit card chargeback process can be strenuous and annoying when all you want to do is use your credit card in peace without interruptions.

Our tips and tricks on the dispute resolution process will assist you in hurrying it all along so you can get back to normal life sooner.

What Qualifies as a Credit Card Payment Dispute?

Many people are unsure of what exactly qualifies as a credit card payment dispute. They end up performing credit card chargebacks erroneously.

Here are some common disputes to be aware of:

Unauthorized transactions

Duplicate charges

Incorrect billing amounts

Failure to receive goods or services

The first one is the most common reason for a chargeback. These are becoming more common due to scams (especially hard to detect because of AI), where people can steal your credit card information and quickly charge hundreds or even thousands of dollars' worth of items to your credit card without your knowledge.

Sometimes, by mistake, a restaurant or a retail store might put in a duplicate charge for an item, and that's easily fixed. The same applies to incorrect billing amounts.

That's why it's so important to have physical copies of your receipts on hand, so you can prove your case easily.

Another one would be if you used your credit card to purchase items online through PayPal or Etsy, and you didn't receive your goods, but you were charged for the items as if you did receive them.

Act Quickly to Protect Your Rights

It's important to keep an eye on your credit card transactions, either by opening your account every week and checking on the various billed items or by having an alert on your credit card statement.

Either way, as soon as you see an unauthorized transaction on your credit card, contact your credit card provider immediately. Do not wait even a day to inform them of the issue.

Additionally, it's important to put a hold or a freeze on your credit card through the online banking platform, so you can prevent any other unauthorized transactions from coming through.

Contact the Merchant First

If you believe that the transactions were made in error by the merchant, then you should contact them first before you contact your credit card issuer. Explain the problem clearly and provide any supporting information, such as receipts or order confirmations.

Businesses often prefer to resolve disputes directly to avoid chargebacks, which can carry penalties. If the merchant offers a refund or correction, confirm the details and keep a record of the agreement.

File Credit Card Payment Disputes With Your Card Issuer

If the business isn't able to fix the problem or if it's a scammer putting charges on your credit card, then speak to the card issuer asap. You can go through the mobile app and mark off the transactions as erroneous and get a resolution that way, or if you wish to keep it low-tech, you can call the issuer and get help that way.

Once a dispute is filed, the issuer will investigate the claim. During this time, you may receive a temporary credit for the disputed amount.

Depending on the credit card issuer and the issue itself, it might take a few days to a few weeks for the dispute resolution process to run its course. Be patient and don't get angry or upset with the customer service rep.

Keep Detailed Records of Everything

The onus lands on you to ensure you keep detailed records of everything.

Maintaining a clear record helps support your claim and ensures you can respond quickly if additional information is requested. It also provides a timeline of events, which can be useful if the dispute becomes more complex.

You can take screenshots of all the transactions and take down the customer service rep's ID or agent number, whatever they are able to offer you. They will also be recording the conversation on their end, so that's a bonus.

Learn more about how to handle disputes effectively here.

Frequently Asked Questions

Do Credit Card Payment Disputes Affect Your Credit Score?

Disputing a credit card charge doesn't directly affect the credit score. However, if the credit card account is marked "in dispute" or if the dispute involves large, unpaid, and invalid charges, then your credit score might dip a bit.

The most important thing to do here is to follow the dispute resolution process and not let anything get to you.

What Are Some Common Mistakes in the Dispute Resolution Process?

Many disputes are delayed or denied due to simple errors. Avoid these common pitfalls:

Failing to provide sufficient documentation

Missing deadlines for reporting the issue

Disputing valid charges without a clear reason

Ignoring follow-up requests from your issuer

It's important to be thorough and proactive throughout the process. Stay calm and relaxed, and don't let anything get to you. Do not lose your temper with the customer service agents.

Follow Our Payment Dispute Tips

It's easy to get lost in the meandering pathways of the dispute resolution process. However, credit card chargeback disputes can be easy if you follow our tips and tricks above.

With a clear understanding of the process and your rights, you'll be better equipped to handle credit card payment disputes and maintain confidence in your financial decisions. There's no need to fear the process or to become paralyzed due to the overwhelm.

Ready to learn more? We have many more interesting articles on related subjects on our website, so keep browsing.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.