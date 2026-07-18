When you aren't sure if you should renovate or move to a new place, think about how each decision would benefit you. Stay if you love your home and just want to change a few things about it. Relocating is a good move for people who are starting families or those whose homes need a lot of updates.

According to RubyHome, the median amount homeowners spent renovating their homes was $20,000 in 2024. Look for home improvement advice before spending money on a renovation. It might be better to find a new home and move in instead.

Is $50,000 Enough to Renovate a House?

It depends on what you want to change. A few cosmetic upgrades, like repainting cabinets and replacing broken knobs, might not cost you a lot of money. Come up with a budget before you start any job, and reach out to a good contractor.

After asking about your goals, they'll be able to tell you if the amount is enough for the job. These projects lead to high home renovation costs:

Replacing plumbing and electrical wiring

Addressing foundation issues

Replacing an entire roof with durable materials

The size of your home also affects the cost of the project. Look at the bigger picture and don't forget that you also need to plan for unexpected repairs. Many homeowners only realize their budget won't work when it's time to pay for things like permits. These are usually needed for some jobs.

When you work with experts like Kitchen & Bath Design Center, you'll feel in control. The tips they give you will allow you to find the best ways to make your budget work. Don't wait until your project is in a critical stage to start looking for ways to cut costs.

How Long Does a Renovation Usually Take?

Anywhere from just a few days to several months. You'll plan your living situation better after figuring out how long the crew will need.

If you're repainting a few rooms, you probably won't have to move anywhere else. Doing the work in phases helps you avoid a lot of inconveniences. You should also consider:

The amount of time it takes to process permits

Material availability

Your contractor's schedule

Installing a roof during the rainy season can be frustrating, as crews will have to pause work if the weather changes to protect the rest of your home from water damage. Don't forget to factor in weather changes.

Renovate or Move: Deciding What Makes the Most Sense

Even if you aren't highly attached to your current home, deciding whether you should move or fix it up isn't simple. You need to decide without being in a hurry.

Check if Your Home Is Meeting Your Current Needs

Does your home still work for your family, or do you keep wishing it had some features? A home with a few bedrooms won't be able to accommodate your family as it grows.

You might also need a home office if you start remote work. Ask yourself if there's a way you can solve these issues without having to start afresh.

Some zoning rules make it hard for homeowners to make the changes they've been wanting for a long time. It's better to move when you're in such a situation. If your lot doesn't have a lot of room, look for a home with the amount of space you need long-term.

Think About Your Budget

Financial planning for renovations will help you avoid going into debt or having to pause projects midway. You should always set aside funds for:

Temporary housing if you need to move for a while

Utility connection

Storage room for your furniture

If you relocate, work with reliable movers. They'll protect your items and ensure they don't cause any damage in your new space. Once you save enough for a down payment, you also need to think about the mortgage payment.

Selling your current home and downsizing can help you avoid borrowing a lot of money. Get quotes for all the relocation expenses instead of using rough figures.

Consider How Long You Plan To Stay

Moving for homeowners becomes easier when they have no plan to stay in their current neighborhood for many years. You might feel disappointed if you renovate your home and love the new changes, only to realize later that you need to move.

Think about the direction your career is taking. In case you expect to change jobs in a few years, don't spend a lot of money on renovation. Making a few changes might keep you more comfortable until you're ready to move.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Are the Biggest Challenges of Renovating a Home?

Dealing with disruptions and unexpected costs. Being unable to access some rooms definitely interferes with your family's routine. Think about such things in advance. Investing in good air purifiers also helps you get rid of dust.

Talk to your contractors about your budget concerns. They can help you have realistic expectations after they start working.

How Can I Tell if My Home Layout Is the Real Problem?

You have enough room, but it still doesn't feel practical. A few design changes might be all you need to make your home work better for you.

Before deciding to move, ask yourself if something like moving a wall can solve your issues. Try to involve everyone in your home. They probably have great design ideas in mind.

How Do I Balance My Personal Style With Future Home Value?

Only make changes in areas you won't have a lot of stress redoing later. Many homeowners enjoy personalizing their homes using:

Furniture

Paint colors

Decor

Don't scare away future buyers by making permanent changes that others might not like.

Deciding Between Moving and Renovating

Even if it's important to look at numbers when wondering whether to renovate or move, you need to think beyond them. Your future needs also matter. Ask yourself if you're ready to commit money to a project based on where your life is headed.

When you involve experts in the design process, you'll avoid costly mistakes. They'll give you a quote you can use for budgeting too. Read our news for more insights on making smart home improvement decisions.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.