If you partner with reliable home insurance agents, they can save you a lot by combining their industry expertise with "insider" access to multiple carriers to find you the most suitable coverage at competitive rates. They'll also use their deep knowledge to assist you in snagging specialized discounts.

Securing appropriate yet affordable home insurance coverage is now more crucial than ever, as rates are rising. Indeed, a study from the Pew Research Center found that 71% of U.S. homeowners said their homeowner's policy has gone up over the last few years. Over 42% even said it increased "a lot."

Can You Buy Homeowners' Insurance Without Going Through an Agent?

Yes.

You can purchase homeowners' insurance directly from a provider without having to work with an agent. You can do this online by completing paperwork, including filling out forms, and providing relevant information (e.g., your home's complete address and pertinent details).

Is It Cheaper to Buy Home Insurance Online Than Through an Agent?

No. Direct online purchases of home insurance policies aren't always cheaper than working with and buying from an agent.

While online policies bought directly from an insurer cut out the commissions of intermediaries, they may lack the "hidden" discounts only agents can negotiate on your behalf. You may also miss out on lower-cost deals, particularly if you compare only a few online insurance quotes.

Conversely, an agent gives you access to more personal insurance quotes without the actual time-consuming search. They'll do the searching and even help you compare quotes and offers to find a policy that provides adequate coverage while remaining competitively priced.

How Can Reliable Home Insurance Agents Help You Save a Lot in Today's Market?

As reported by the Harvard Joint Center for Housing Studies, homeowners' insurance prices have been on the rise, having surged 74% from the Great Recession to 2024. In 2024, premiums averaged $1,984, a steep increase from the $1,245 back in 2007.

While you may not be able to stop insurance premiums from soaring, partnering with reliable home insurance agents can still help you trim your costs down. Here's what you can expect these experts from reputable local home insurance agencies to do for you.

Use Their Industry Expertise

Using their industry expertise, insurance agents will optimize your coverage limits by calculating your home's actual replacement cost instead of its fluctuating market value. It can help you avoid getting stuck with costly coverage gaps or wasting precious money on overinsuring your property.

Reliable insurance agents also have a vast knowledge of the carriers they work with, equipping them with the tools they need to shop for the best policy personalized and suited to your needs, as explained by Insurancehub.com.

Give You Access to Multiple Carriers

With the help of reliable home insurance agents, you'll gain access to multiple insurance companies and get immediate, relevant information about each insurer's policies. Agents will use the information you provided to help you find policies with coverage tailored to your specific needs and risk profile.

Having access to different insurers opens up the door to savings opportunities, as you'll have more rates to compare.

Pave the Way for Specialized Discounts

Reliable home insurance agents will use their extensive knowledge and expertise to help you find and secure all applicable discounts, maximizing your savings.

One of the first discounts they'll likely look into for you is "bundling." It involves purchasing two or more policies you need (e.g., auto and home insurance) from a single carrier. It can save you money while also streamlining your billing.

Experienced home insurance agents can also help you save a lot by conducting specialized and targeted discount matching. They'll thoroughly review your qualifications and ensure you capture the applicable discounts, such as those for:

Smart home security systems

Disaster mitigation features (e.g., reinforced exterior doors, impact-resistant glass, sewer backflow valves, and flood-resistant materials)

Updated roofing system

Depending on your personal risk, agents may even be able to negotiate and secure more favorable terms and rates with their established partners. In many cases, these offers are otherwise unavailable to the general public.

Navigate Annual Renewals

Insurance premiums typically experience annual rate hikes, often based on factors like personal risk changes and inflation.

When your policy is up for or close to renewal, you shouldn't just automatically have it renewed, as this could result in you missing out on more affordable coverage. If you work with reliable home insurance agents, however, they can help you navigate this period by:

Reviewing your existing policy

Shopping for new policies that best suit you now

Determining whether it's more cost-effective for you to switch carriers

Frequently Asked Questions

Are Home Insurance Agents Different From Brokers?

Yes.

One of the primary differences between insurance agents and brokers is that the former work for one or more insurance companies. The latter, on the other hand, works for you as a fiduciary. Fiduciaries are entities legally bound to look out for and act solely in the best interest of another party.

Another key difference is that agents have the legal authority to "bind" coverage. It means they can sell you a policy and "activate" it immediately following your first or down payment, even if your final paperwork is still in the process of underwriting.

Brokers, on the other hand, often don't have the authority to sell or bind coverage. Once they've helped you find the most suitable policy you need, they'll still need to file your application with your chosen insurer or work with an agent.

Do All Home Insurance Agents Have Access to Different Carriers?

No. There are independent insurance agents, and then there are captive insurance agents.

Independent insurance agents partner with multiple insurance carriers, such as auto and home insurance providers. Captive agents, on the other hand, work for a single insurance company.

Save on Coverage With the Help of Reliable Home Insurance Agents

Reliable home insurance agents can help you save a lot, particularly in today's market, by using their expertise and established carrier relationships. Not only will they help you find and secure adequate coverage, but they'll also ensure you get it at a competitive, discounted rate.

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