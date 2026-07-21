Puppy scams sometimes involve fake listings, stolen photos, misleading claims about breeders, and urgent payment requests to deceive online buyers. To minimize the risk of falling victim to these scams, it's important to verify information, hold live meetings, check records, and make secure payments.

It's very easy to fall in love with a puppy at first glance. A single photo can spark excitement and make you imagine bringing that dog home. But behind some of those very adorable images are scammers who rely on that emotional pull to rush buyers into skipping important checks.

Many families picture their future dog as a very loyal companion or even a protective member of the household. That excitement is quite natural, but it can sometimes lead people to move too fast by focusing more on securing the puppy than making sure the seller is legitimate.

According to the Better Business Bureau (BBB), more than half of the reported online pet scams originate from websites found through searches or social media. The organization reported a median loss of $600 from January to September 2025.

Now, let's look at a few questions many may ask.

How Can You Tell If a Puppy Seller Is Legitimate?

A video call should show the puppy, seller, and living area in real time. A legitimate seller should:

Provide verifiable contact details

Answer breed-specific questions

Share health records

Allow a live meeting

Be sure to ask the seller to show the puppy beside a note with the date and your name. Also, be sure to request:

Vaccination records

Microchip details

Registration

Parent information

Missing paperwork deserves review. Seller research should include:

Searching the business name, phone number, and email

Checking registration or licensing claims

Calling the veterinary office listed on records

Reading reviews across independent platforms

A responsible breeder will ask questions, too. Good dog matching considers:

Lifestyle

Housing

Activity level

Long-term care

Immediate approval may favor payment over placement.

What Are the Warning Signs of a Puppy Scam?

Be diligent with spotting red flags. Warning signs include:

Unusually low prices

Copied photos

Urgent deposits

Limited contact methods

Excuses that prevent a meeting

A reverse image search can reveal whether a photo appears in unrelated listings. Searching a sentence from the advertisement may uncover copied descriptions. Professional-looking sites may clone real sellers, while fake profiles may post glowing reviews.

Avoid sellers who insist on gift cards, wire transfers, cryptocurrency, or person-to-person apps without buyer protection.

Scammers Build Trust Before Adding Fees

Many puppy scams start with friendly conversations about the puppy's personality and the buyer's home. Fake breeders and rescue organizations often use emotional appeals and create a sense of urgency before disappearing with the buyer's money. After the first payment, pressure may mount due to made-up charges for:

Shipping

Insurance

Crates

Veterinary care

Scammers may claim that their methods are standard or essential to secure the puppy. They can also manipulate buyers by playing on their fears of missing out on a "perfect" pet. Always trust your instincts; if something feels off, it's better to walk away.

Research the Breed and Protect Personal Information

Those searching for their first puppy should prioritize compatibility over appearance. Learn about the breed's:

Health risks

Energy needs

Grooming requirements

Temperament

The buying process

Understanding the breed helps ensure that you select a dog that fits well with your lifestyle.

If you're considering German Shepherd puppies for sale at Shepherd Kingdom or any other breeder, be sure to write down all questions to ask before contacting them. Look for organizations that are registered and recognized by reputable animal welfare bodies. Furthermore, engage with online communities or forums where pet owners share experiences; these can provide valuable information that may help you avoid scams.

Beware of fake applications that may collect personal information, such as:

Identification

Banking details

Employment information

Always ask for references and directly communicate with previous buyers, if possible. Implementing privacy measures, such as using unique and secure passwords for different accounts, can also provide additional layers of protection against fraud.

Follow a Safer Buying Process

Always be safe. To ensure a safer buying experience, consider the following steps:

Compare breeders or adoption groups.

Confirm the puppy's legitimacy through a live visit, if possible.

Review health and registration records.

Use a written agreement.

Choose a secure payment method.

Meeting the puppy alongside its mother can also provide insights into its:

Age

Health

Living conditions

Frequently Asked Questions

Can a Real Puppy Appear in a Fraudulent Listing?

Yes. Scammers often steal current photos and videos from real breeders, social accounts, or past advertisements. A real-looking puppy does not prove that the seller owns the animal.

Request a live video with specific actions, such as showing the puppy beside today's date. Compare markings across every image. Differences may reveal that several dogs are being presented as one puppy.

What Should a Buyer Do After Sending Money to a Scammer?

Contact the bank, card company, or payment platform immediately. Ask whether the transfer can be stopped, disputed, or flagged as fraud. Save the:

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Payment records

Messages

Phone numbers

Website details

Report the account to:

The platform

BBB Scam Tracker

The Federal Trade Commission

Local law enforcement

Fast reporting may limit losses and help investigators connect complaints.

Are Animal Shelters Safer Than Online Sellers?

Established shelters and rescue groups may reduce risk because buyers can:

Visit

Meet the animal

Review adoption records

Verification still matters. Confirm the:

Address

Nonprofit status when claimed

Veterinary partnerships

Fees

Return policy

Avoid social media accounts that imitate known rescues or demand immediate payment before a meeting. Local adoption gives families time to evaluate temperament and compatibility.

Avoid Puppy Scams Before Making a Commitment

Puppy scams succeed when emotion moves faster than verification. A careful buyer checks the seller, meets the animal, reviews records, protects personal information, and uses a secure payment method.

No listing deserves immediate trust because it looks polished or ranks highly in search results. Slowing down can prevent financial loss and support safer outcomes for animals and buyers.

Explore our other guides and articles for more practical advice on consumer safety, online fraud, and responsible pet ownership.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.