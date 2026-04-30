Missy's Law (CS/SB 928) is a 2026 Florida statute requiring the immediate remand of any defendant convicted of a specified dangerous crime, with no bond available until sentencing. Signed by Governor Ron DeSantis and effective July 1, 2026, it removes judicial discretion for these offenses statewide, including in Osceola County.

Even within supervised Florida pretrial programs, a 2024 OPPAGA report (page 11) found that 2,988 out of 66,966 participants were rearrested for a new crime while still in the program. Those are people the system was already watching. Florida's legislature decided that for the most dangerous offenses, supervision after conviction simply wasn't enough, and one child's death made that conclusion unavoidable.

This article breaks down exactly what Missy's Law changes, which crimes it covers, and what it means for defendants and families in Osceola County.

The Story Behind Missy's Law

In 2025, 5-year-old Melissa "Missy" Mogle was allegedly killed by her stepfather in Florida. He was actually free and awaiting sentencing on a sex-related charge at the time, a fact that shocked Florida residents and legal observers alike.

Her case revealed a gap in Florida law that allowed convicted defendants to walk free between a guilty verdict and their sentencing date. That window sometimes stretched for weeks or even months.

State lawmakers responded by drafting legislation in Missy's name, one that would require immediate custody after a conviction for serious crimes.

The new law was built directly on reforms Florida had already passed in 2024, so the legal groundwork was already in place. Those changes had expanded the triggers for holding defendants before trial, yet Missy's Law went further, targeting the post-conviction window that the earlier reforms had left open.

Key Provisions: What Changes Under the New Law?

Missy's Law changed how Florida courts handle the period between a conviction and a sentencing date. Now, mandatory remand sentencing takes effect the moment a court enters a guilty verdict for a qualifying offense or accepts a guilty or no-contest plea.

Once convicted, a defendant goes directly into custody. Bond hearings for these cases still take place in a formal sense, yet the outcome is fixed by statute; no release is possible for any of the 26 listed offenses, regardless of a defendant's prior record or personal history. Prosecutors must file mandatory detention motions in qualifying cases, and courts can actually start that process on their own.

This represents a very clear change from the rules that came before. Post-conviction release was sometimes possible in certain cases, and judges could weigh individual factors when deciding. Missy's Law removed that flexibility for serious offenses, so the outcome at the point of conviction is now certain.

Florida law now sets out firm requirements at the point of conviction:

The court must remand the defendant into custody immediately

Courts cannot set bond for the period between conviction and sentencing

Prosecutors must file a mandatory detention motion for qualifying offenses

Courts can initiate the detention process independently if prosecutors do not

Which Crimes Trigger Mandatory Remand?

Missy's Law expanded the list of what Florida considers a Florida dangerous crime. Any conviction for one of these 26 offenses now triggers automatic remand, with virtually no exceptions based on flight risk, community ties, or personal history.

The updated list covers some of the most serious offenses in Florida's criminal code. In fact, it now includes digital crimes against children for the first time, placing them in the same legal category as acts of physical violence. Florida lawmakers clearly viewed online crimes against minors as requiring the same response as crimes that cause direct physical harm.

Offenses that trigger mandatory remand include:

Murder and attempted murder

Sexual battery

Robbery, carjacking, and home invasion robbery

Kidnapping and aggravated stalking

Aggravated battery and aggravated assault

Driving or boating under the influence manslaughter

Fentanyl trafficking

Extortion and written threats to kill

Computer pornography and child exploitation offenses

How Missy's Law Impacts Osceola County

Osceola County sits in Florida's Ninth Judicial Circuit, which had already put protocols in place to limit pre-trial release for serious offenses. Missy's Law takes those existing priorities and turns them into a statewide requirement, so every circuit across Florida now follows the same standard.

Local judges in Osceola County no longer have the flexibility to decide whether a convicted defendant goes home before sentencing. For qualifying offenses, the statute makes that decision for them, rather than leaving it to a case-by-case review.

A reliable bail bond company in Kissimmee can still support defendants during the pre-conviction phase when release on bond remains a real option and court proceedings are still in their early stages.

The effect on Osceola County's jail population is fairly direct. More defendants held between conviction and sentencing means more pressure on local detention facilities.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Missy's Law Apply to Juvenile Offenders in Osceola County?

Missy's Law applies to adult criminal proceedings in Florida's circuit courts. Juvenile cases follow a separate legal framework under Florida's juvenile justice system, so the mandatory remand rules do not apply to minors charged in juvenile court.

Can a Defendant Appeal a Remand Order Before Sentencing?

A defendant can file a motion challenging their detention after conviction, yet the legal standard is very high for offenses covered by Missy's Law. Courts have little room to grant release for these cases, so most challenges to a remand order are unlikely to change the result.

Are There Medical or Hardship Exceptions to Mandatory Remand?

The law does not include specific exceptions for medical conditions or personal hardship for the covered offenses. Once a court enters a conviction for a qualifying offense, a remand is required; a defendant's personal circumstances just do not change that outcome.

What Missy's Law Means for Osceola County Defendants

Missy's Law marks a decisive turning point in how Florida handles post-conviction detention. By mandating immediate remand for 26 serious offenses and eliminating bond options between conviction and sentencing, the law closes a gap that once allowed dangerous individuals to walk free at a critical moment in the legal process.

For defendants, families, and legal professionals in Osceola County, understanding these new obligations is essential. Visit our website for further resources, practical guidance, and up-to-date information.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.