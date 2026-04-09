As a taxpayer, one of the things you likely dread is getting IRS notices, but in many cases, they're not something you should panic about; they're often just a reminder of your balance due. Also called "CP14," the "Balance Due, No Math Error" notice is one of the most common notifications taxpayers get.

The latest data available from the National Association of Tax Professionals, for instance, shows that in 2023 alone, the IRS sent close to 12.2 million CP14s to individual taxpayers. It represents a 30% jump from the previous year, when the federal agency sent 9.4 million of the same IRS letters.

Minor tax reporting mistakes and requests for information are other common reasons to get IRS notices. Like the CP14, you shouldn't panic if you get any of these, but you must know what steps to take immediately upon receiving them.

What Are the Most Common IRS Notices?

The Internal Revenue Service says it sends about 170 million notices to taxpayers each year. Examples of the most common types are:

CP14 (Balance Due, No Math Error)

CP2000 (Underreported Income)

Letter 12C

Information-related or mismatch notices

There's the CP53E, too, which has seen a recent surge, as the IRS undergoes modernization and phases out paper checks. In a recent article, Central Oregon Daily wrote about the agency supposedly being on track to send 830,000 CP53Es by mid-March this year.

How Does the IRS Send Notices?

The IRS sends paper letters or notices via the U.S. Postal Service, most often through standard mail. In some cases, it uses certified mail, such as for notices about IRS audits.

As the IRS undergoes modernization, though, it's been digitizing copies of notices and letters. Taxpayers like you can now log in to your secure IRS Online Account to check if you have any of these documents in your file.

Why Do Taxpayers Get IRS Notices?

As mentioned above, CP14s are some of the most common forms of IRS notices, which the agency sends to notify or remind taxpayers that they owe taxes (balance due).

Other IRS letters have to do with math reporting errors, like underreported income (CP2000). If you ever get a CP2000, it means there's a discrepancy between the income, deductions, or credits reported on your tax return and the records submitted by third parties (e.g., employers or banks) to the IRS.

Information request notices are also common, such as the Letter 12C. You may receive this notice if the IRS needs you to furnish missing paperwork so they can verify the information provided on your tax return.

If you're an independent contractor and you get a Letter 12C, it likely means the IRS requires you to provide a 1099 form. If you're a regular employee, the federal agency may send you this notice asking for your W-2 form, also called the "Wage and Tax Statement."

Other typical reasons taxpayers get IRS notices include information-related filing errors, such as erroneous bank account information or an incorrect SSN on taxes.

What to Do if You Get an IRS Notice

Not panicking is the first, most crucial step to take if you get IRS notices or letters. You must then read the document carefully and thoroughly, paying particular attention to:

The notice or letter number, which you can often find on the upper right-hand corner of the document (e.g., CP14, CP2000, or Letter 12C)

The specific reason the IRS sent you the notice or letter

The instructions provided (e.g., if you need to respond or make a payment, such as for a balance due)

The deadline for responding or taking an action

If you agree to what the document says, follow the provided instructions. If it says you have a balance due, pay it on or before the due date.

If you can't make a full payment, pay whatever you can afford on or before the due date, as this can help minimize the amount of penalty and interest charges you'll incur.

If you don't agree with the notice or letter, respond to it on or before the due date. There should be instructions in the document telling you what to do if you wish to dispute what it says. Provide as much relevant information and copies of documents for the IRS to review and consider.

Frequently Asked Questions

How Can You Tell if a Letter Is From the IRS?

IRS and tax scams are so prevalent that the IRS even releases a yearly "Dirty Dozen" list of crimes that target taxpayers. In a recent article, the Public Broadcasting Service (PBS) wrote about how the IRS reported encountering over 600 social media impersonators during fiscal year 2025 alone.

With such malicious acts being so common, you should always verify the legitimacy of the IRS notice you receive. One way to confirm is to check your IRS Online Account; if the paper notice or letter you got has a digital version, it's valid. If not, it could be a scam.

If you have suspicions about a paper notice or letter, call the IRS customer service. You can reach them at 800-829-1040 to authenticate the document's validity.

Do IRS Notices Ever Come Through Text or Email?

Yes, but the first point of contact is always through an official letter or notice, typically by mail, and a copy of the same document in your IRS Online Account. The IRS will only text or email you if you've subscribed to and given the agency prior permission to receive messages through these platforms.

As for phone calls, the IRS often only does this when they need to discuss items for a pre-scheduled audit or to confirm an appointment. They will, however, send an initial letter or notice before making any phone call to a taxpayer.

Don't Delay Addressing IRS Notices

Most IRS notices, particularly first or initial contacts, shouldn't make you panic, as they may only be regarding minor issues. You may have only received a notification for a balance due, a request for missing information, or an instruction to correct a small error.

The most crucial thing is not to panic and instead, give the document a thorough review, confirm it's valid, and follow all the instructions carefully.

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