Hawaii is one of those perfect destinations for couples, but there are many choices when it comes to different islands with different specifications, so the first step would be to figure out what you want your Hawaii vacation to be all about.

In May 2025, 771,038 visitors came to the romantic Hawaiian islands, according to the Department of Business, Economic Development, & Tourism.

Not every couple wants their honeymoon or vacation in Hawaii to be relaxing and fun, with lots of time spent lying on white sand beaches. Some couples want adventure, while others want to see the sights. So, what is the best Hawaii island for couples?

Depending on what your interests are, you can find the best island for couples using our tips below.

What Kind of Hawaii Honeymooner or Vacationer Are You?

With hundreds of thousands of people visiting Hawaii each month (and millions each year), you can be sure that Hawaii caters to every kind of tourist out there. It's not only couples that visit Hawaii, of course. Some single tourists come for the waves, others come for the resort vacations, and yet others come to see the volcanoes.

What kind of tourist are you?

Sit down with your partner before planning your Hawaii couple travel trip. Think about what you want those ten days or two weeks to look like.

Do you want a whirlwind of romantic days where you sleep in and laze around on the beach? Or do you want to go do everything, see everything, and eat everywhere?

Once you know that, you will be able to make the best decision on which Hawaii island to go to.

What Are Each of the Hawaii Islands Famous For?

There's no single "best" island for couples, but there are some that are better than others. Here is a breakdown to start:

If you want energy, variety, and convenience - Oʻahu

Oʻahu If you crave romance, resorts, and scenic drives - Maui

Maui If you dream of lush landscapes and quiet beaches - Kauaʻi

Kauaʻi If you love adventure, volcanoes, and diverse terrain - Big Island

Big Island If you need peace, privacy, and simplicity - Lānaʻi or Molokaʻi

Now this is just the gist of things. If you are a seasoned traveler, you could make the most of any island you visit.

Be honest with your partner about what you want.

If they are the gungho adventuring kind, but you are just interested in lazing around all day on the beach and in cafes or restaurants, then you are going to have a mismatch there, and neither of you will enjoy the vacation.

Think About Practicalities As Well

Here's another thing that most people forget to account for. Depending on where you are in the US, your flight to the Hawaii islands will vary quite a bit in pricing.

That's why you must do your research on the various travel sites to find out what your flights are going to cost. Once you have a flight, you can find the best hotel and other items based on your budget.

For example, Maui and Lānaʻi tend to be pricier for accommodations, whereas O'ahu has a wide range from budget to luxury.

And also Kauaʻi and the Big Island can vary in pricing depending on the season, so do your research. There are many Oahu events that you can participate in, with calendars that show you exactly what's on every night and day.

This is helpful when you are planning out your trip and want to do something every single day.

Another thing to keep in mind is that all the islands are good all year-round, because they don't really have a winter season. But it can be rainier in certain months than others.

That's why you will want to not only pack for the rain if you are going during the rainy season, but stick to the drier sides of the islands, like the West Maui or Kona side of the Big Island.

Think also about how you are going to pack for your holiday.

Some restaurants do require you to dress up, but in general, Hawaii is a very casually dressed island, so you don't need to dress up too much when going out.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which Hawaii island is best for the first-time visitor?

If you are interested in going shopping on your holiday, then Honolulu is the best place to visit in Hawaii, since it has a wide range of shopping options.

As such, there isn't any island that's the best.

Every Hawaiian island has its charm and provides something great for visitors to partake in. All you need to do is keep an open mind and have enough budget to eat out and participate in activities.

Is Maui or Oahu better?

If you are a foodie or like a vibrant nightlife, then you will want to consider Oahu for its various attractions, including Pearl Harbor National Memorial.

On the other hand, if you are going to Hawaii for snorkeling, scuba diving, waterfalls, and scenic drives, then Maui is the island for you.

In general, though, both islands are great in their own right, with no island being better than the other. Each person that you ask will tell you they like one island over another, but you have to visit Hawaii yourself and form your own opinions on the matter.

Who knows? You might end up liking the island that everyone in your friend group dislikes.

Best Hawaii Island for Couples - Choose Wisely

There are so many ways to pick the best Hawaii island for couples, but no matter which Hawaii island you choose, you will end up enjoying your vacation immensely.

Hawaii gets millions of visitors a year for a very good reason. With so much to do in Hawaii, you will have fun no matter which island you end up going to.

