With the addition of a padded bed bench to your bedroom furniture collection, you can enjoy benefits such as extra storage space, a functioning mobility aid, and more. Your padded bed bench will center the bed within the room and serve as an anchor for your entire bedroom design.

If you want to get the amount of sleep recommended by the National Sleep Foundation, then you probably spend quite a bit of time in your bedroom. However, your bedroom serves as more than a place to get quality shut-eye. It can also accommodate essential tasks in your daily routine, from getting dressed in the morning to removing makeup after a long night.

A padded bed bench introduces both style and functionality into your bedroom. In this article, we will explore some of the many benefits of this unique piece of furniture and how a simple change can be a major upgrade.

Why Do People Put a Bench at the Foot of Their Bed?

At first glance, a bench at the foot of the bed may seem like an odd design choice. However, a bench at the end of the bed can provide a visual center for the room, especially if it is irregularly shaped.

How Wide Should a Bench Be for a Queen-Size Bed?

The width of your bed bench depends on the size of your bed. Ideally, it should span 80 to 90% of the total width of the bed. Anything shorter will look disproportional, while a longer bench may make your bed appear smaller.

If you are unsure about how to find the ideal bed bench, work with a furniture retailer, such as https://www.texasfurnitureonline.com/. They can often recommend models based on your bed size, design theme, and more.

The Benefits of Bedroom Bench Styling

You may think that a bed bench is a simple piece of furniture, but it can change the entire look and feel of your sleeping area. Here are some of the key advantages of adding items like a padded bed bench to your bedroom.

Expanded Storage Space

If you have more items than storage space, your bedroom can quickly become cluttered. Use a bed bench with built-in storage for items that you use frequently, such as:

Extra pillows

Blankets and throws

Books

Device chargers

Shoes

An Additional Seating Option

When you enter your bedroom, the bed should not be the only place where you can sit down. A bed bench is an alternative that is firmer and designed for daytime sitting, while relaxing in bed may tempt you to go to sleep.

Use It as a Statement Piece

If your bedroom feels dull, consider finding a bed bench that also serves as a statement piece. Look for something that will stand out against your existing color scheme or furniture. Custom-made or one-of-a-kind pieces often fulfill this goal.

Bedrooms with neutral color schemes, for example, can benefit from a bed bench in a bold shade for a pop of color.

Mobility Assistance

Tasks such as putting on shoes can be tricky when you have to sit on the bed. Use the bed bench as an anchor for everyday chores. The harder surface allows you to push your body up or grip onto it when needed, which makes it an excellent choice for individuals with existing mobility problems.

Visually Completes the Bed

A bed, especially one with a simpler frame, may feel like something is missing. Rather than buying a new bed, placing a bench at the end of the bed can improve the overall look and help your bedroom feel more complete.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is It Better to Reupholster a Padded Bed Bench or Replace It Completely?

Whether it's time to replace your padded bed bench depends on several factors, such as how much you have invested and its functionality. If you spent a lot of money on the piece, for instance, it may be better to reupholster and make minor repairs to maintain the quality of the bench.

However, if you want to upgrade the size of your bed bench or you want to try a different style, replacement may be a better option. Once you decide that a bed bench is an essential part of your bedroom design, you can feel confident in finding a new model that you will love.

How Can I Find Luxury Bedroom Furniture on a Budget?

It is entirely possible to find high-end bedroom furniture items and stay within a limited budget. Whether you value quality or want to collect high-end accessories for your home, there are many options to try that will not break the bank.

Consider shopping secondhand. Many consignment shops have expensive furniture for a discounted rate, and it is often in good condition, ranging from brand-new to lightly used. Local vintage markets are also a great resource for old-fashioned, one-of-a-kind pieces.

Online marketplaces are a fantastic resource. Check for local estate sales or listings with specific furniture pieces that you have been keeping an eye on. Some sites allow you to bid on items, and the seller may let go of it for a lower price than what they originally listed.

You can also furnish your bedroom slowly with furniture pieces that you truly enjoy. Rather than spending a lot of money on a complete set that you don't necessarily like, take the time to thoughtfully choose every piece and execute your vision.

Do Bed Benches Work Better for Vintage or Modern Bedroom Aesthetics?

They can work for both. Vintage bed benches may have a more classic design and softer materials, while more modern benches tend to be more minimalist and sleek. The choice is entirely up to you.

Consider Decorating With Benches in Your Bedroom

A padded bed bench is more than just an accessory for your bedroom. The right model can serve many purposes for your space, from functioning as extra storage to simply a place to sit.

Would you like to learn more about home design and renovation? Take a look around our website to find ideas and inspiration for your next project.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.