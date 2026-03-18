As a new mom who's gauging formula vs breast milk and wondering which one to nourish your little one with, know that breast milk is easier for babies, helping them develop healthy tummies. Formula feeding can also give your baby the nutrition they need, but note that some babies may take a while to adjust.

Breastfeeding also appears to be more common, with 84% of babies in the U.S. starting with it and nearly 40% still breastfeeding at 12 months, according to the CDC. All these figures show that many mothers value breastfeeding for digestive health. Still, it's a highly personal topic, as some mothers struggle to produce enough high-quality milk, which can be stressful.

When it comes to formula vs. breast milk, there is one simple rule that's important to remember: fed is best. It means that as long as your baby is getting the nutrients they need, the choice of how to feed them is entirely yours.

Why is Infant Digestive Health Important?

Your baby's digestion affects more than just how often they go to the toilet, and asking why infant digestive health is important can help ensure your baby gets the nutrition and care they need. Healthy digestion helps your baby absorb the nutrients they need for infant nutrition and growth. When their digestion works well, your baby:

Feels more comfortable

Sleeps better

Can reach milestones more easily

Digestive health in babies is closely tied to their overall comfort, as gas or constipation can make your baby fussy. This fussiness can affect how well your baby feeds. For this reason, paying attention to your baby's digestion can help you notice small changes before they turn into bigger problems.

Key Differences Between Breast Milk and Formula

When trying to decide what to feed your infant, making the right choice can sometimes feel impossible. Breast milk is gentle on your baby's stomach because it contains natural enzymes and antibodies that are essential to young infants.

When breastfeeding, you may notice your baby digests breast milk more quickly and produces softer stools. These are just some of the breastfeeding benefits that make it unique.

On the other hand, formula feeding is another option that can provide complete nutrition. It can include options such as Nannycare formula, designed for easy digestion.

It's important to remember that some babies digest formula well from the start, while others may take a few days or weeks to adjust. Knowing the differences between these two options can help you feel confident in your feeding choices.

Signs of Healthy Digestion in Babies

When feeding your baby, you should look for signs of healthy digestion, such as regular, soft bowel movements that are easy for your baby to pass. You might also notice that your baby is comfortable after feeding, and doesn't strain or cry when passing a stool.

Good digestion also means that your baby can gain weight steadily, which is vital in the first year of their birth. It also helps with muscle tone and helps them stay more alert during their waking hours. Finally, other signs of a happy tummy after meals include fewer episodes of:

Gas

Spit-up

Fussiness

When to Talk to a Doctor About Your Baby's Digestive Health?

No matter what you choose to feed your baby, know that some signs indicate it's time to contact your pediatrician. Issues that affect newborn health that need attention include:

Vomiting frequently

Blood in their stool

Battling to gain or maintain a healthy weight

Other signs that are cause for concern might also include extreme fussiness after every feed or a sudden change in appetite. Another sign is very hard stools that are difficult or painful for your baby to pass.

When you notice these signs, talking to your doctor early can help guide you in what to feed your baby. For instance, your baby's doctor can help you determine whether you need to adjust what you're feeding your baby.

Frequently Asked Questions

What to Drink to Produce More Breast Milk?

If you're concerned about not producing enough breast milk, consider drinking more fluids to help you make the milk your baby needs. Water is essential, of course, but you can also include electrolyte-rich drinks, such as coconut water or oat-based drinks.

Herbal teas are another option. For instance, herbal teas may help you naturally produce more breast milk. Another great option is drinking nutrient-rich options like bone broth, which is also great for you because it's a natural source of collagen.

What Food to Avoid When Breastfeeding?

Some foods can negatively affect the amount of milk your body produces, its quality, or your baby's digestion. One primary thing to avoid is alcohol because it can pass into your breast milk and harm your baby.

Other foods to steer clear of include high-mercury fish, like swordfish or king mackerel, because mercury can build up in your body, which can harm your baby. Finally, it's important to limit your intake of caffeine, because too much can make your baby fussy or disrupt their sleep.

How Do You Choose the Right Doctor for Your Baby?

Choosing the right doctor for your baby is vital. To choose the best one, ask friends or family for recommendations. You also want to choose a doctor near your home or work with convenient office hours.

Make the Best Nutrition Choice for Your Baby

As you decide between breast milk and formula for your little one's digestive health, remember that every baby is unique. The good news is that both breastfeeding and formula can give your baby the nutrients they need to stay happy and healthy.

It's for the same reason you must pay attention to your baby's digestive health: it helps you determine what works best for your child. Remember to watch for signs of unhealthy digestion and bring any concerns to your pediatrician as soon as they arise.

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This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.