Relaxing in a luxury spa at your home is something to look forward to each evening. Get a few plants, a larger soaking tub, and invest in relaxing decor so you can reduce stress without leaving your home. It's important to ensure all the features you add are safe for your entire family too.

According to the Global Wellness Institute, the wellness economy in the world reached a value of $6.8 trillion in 2024. People are spending a lot of money on caring for their well-being even while at home.

If you have been thinking about a bathroom transformation for a while, consider making a home spa part of it.

How Much Does It Cost to Build a Spa at Home?

It depends. You can complete a simple makeover with just a few thousand dollars. Inquire about the cost of these items as you budget:

Walk-in showers

Freestanding soaking tubs

Heated flooring

Custom vanities

Stone countertops

The amount you spend on a luxury spa will pay off because you'll enjoy the comfort it creates for years. Some homeowners in Atlanta choose natural stone over ceramic when they want to create a natural look. Think about how much you're willing to spend before choosing a material.

You can spread your project over several months instead of doing it all at once. It will help you avoid dealing with financial stress as you adopt luxurious home trends.

How Do I Create a Luxury Spa at Home?

Think about what would help you relax, and talk to an expert about the design. Don't just try to make your bathroom look more beautiful.

If your luxury spa doesn't help you relax, you won't like spending time there. Try adding these things:

Heated towel racks

Essential oil diffusers

Bath trays

Waterproof speakers

Fresh flowers

Luxury soaps

You should always be keen about the custom bathroom remodelers you work with. Reading reviews online and asking to see pictures of other projects they've done helps you tell which expert knows how to meet their clients' needs.

Consider using color-changing lights in your bathroom as you weigh your wellness design options. Taking a bath in warm colors feels more relaxing after a long day. Add a few plants on the shelves or near a storage basket. You'll feel calmer every time you step into your spa.

Discovering the Benefits of a Home Luxury Spa

You won't need to leave your home each time you want to relax after adding a luxury spa to your home. Learn about the benefits so you'll feel more confident about spending money on the project.

Better Daily Relaxation

When you have a busy schedule, you'll rarely get enough time for yourself during the day. It helps to have a peaceful room you can go to and slow down after:

Work or school

Family activities

Errands you run throughout the day

Light a candle as you take a warm shower or soak in the tub. A lot of people also enjoy having soft music playing in the background. If you look up different relaxation techniques, you can create a better routine and stick to it.

Encourages Better Sleep

Do you sometimes find it hard to sleep because your body feels sore and extremely tired? Being on your feet or working out before starting your day might leave you feeling tired when it's finally time to sleep.

Spend a few minutes each day in a luxury spa. You'll notice that you no longer need to toss and turn before falling asleep. By following the same routine each day, you help your brain identify when to start slowing down. It's a good idea to add these to your spa:

Calming scents

Soft lighting

A comfy bath pillow

Don't spend all your evenings scrolling on your phone. Exposing yourself to screens only makes it harder to sleep because it keeps your brain active. Use that time for a home spa experience, and you'll have more energy the next day.

Increasing Your Home Value

When modern buyers are looking for a home, they often prefer spending money on spaces that were made with their needs in mind. Your home will be more attractive to future buyers if it has a luxury spa. People are often willing to spend more money buying a home that is ready for move-in.

You might not be thinking about selling your home because you love its location and other features. Increasing the value isn't just meant to benefit whoever lives in it next. Make your daily life feel more luxurious and enjoyable with bathroom upgrades.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can a Home Spa Fit Into a Small Bathroom?

Absolutely. Work with the available space instead of trying to fit a lot of things in it. You'll make better use of the room if you go for:

Floating shelves

Wall-mounted storage

Sliding shower door

Place a mirror in an area where it reflects a lot of light around the room. Shadows in some areas can make your luxury spa feel smaller than it really is.

How Often Should I Use a Home Spa?

It depends on what you like and your schedule. Avoid pressuring yourself to use it daily if you don't have a lot of free time.

When you rush through your routine, it will be more stressful instead of helping you relax. It's better to spend longer sessions in your luxury spa a few times a week.

Can Children Safely Enjoy a Spa-Inspired Bathroom?

Absolutely. Place non-slip mats in the areas they step on when leaving a tub or shower. You should also install a water temperature control.

It will help avoid burns. Once you create a comfortable spa with safety in mind, everyone in your family can use it with no stress.

Enjoying a Spa Experience at Home

Creating a luxury spa in your home makes you enjoy relaxing in it rather than just using the space to clean up. Find the best design and work with experienced remodelers.

They'll find creative ways to make your space more luxurious. By having a practical home spa, you can take better care of yourself and your family. Check out other home remodeling ideas on our news page.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.