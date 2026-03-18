A business plan is a cornerstone of a successful enterprise. You must identify your goals, define your market, design marketing strategies, and make financial projections.

Businesses that start with a solid business plan are 260% more likely to launch, and have 30% greater chances of achieving growth, according to BusinessDasher, a platform that connects service providers with entrepreneurs.

However, while the benefits of successful business planning are well-documented, some entrepreneurs start out without one. Don't make this mistake.

If you want to have a clear vision for your business, manage risks effectively, utilize capital well, and scale with purpose, it's time to start crafting your business.

How Detailed Should a Business Plan Be?

Some business plans can be as short as one page, and others can be several pages long. This might have you wondering how detailed your plan should be.

The short answer is that it depends on the nature of your business. If you're looking to start a multi-million-dollar manufacturing business, for example, you're going to need a plan that's far more detailed than an entrepreneur starting a small sole-proprietor coffee shop will need.

Large businesses have many moving parts, need to raise more capital, and often involve multiple partners or shareholders. Naturally, this calls for more detail in the business plan.

Nonetheless, there are several elements that all winning business plans have in common. These include

Executive summary

Market analysis

Business model

Marketing and sales strategy

Financial forecasts

How Do You Write a Business Plan Step by Step?

Writing an effective business plan isn't rocket science, but it needs some knowledge of how to write one. Follow these steps for a strong start.

Identify Your Business Goals

On the surface, every entrepreneur wants to build and run a profitable business. Scratch beneath the surface, and you'll find that achieving profitability is easier said than done, especially if you don't have clear goals that will drive it to profitability.

You can group your goals into these broader groups:

Financial and sales goals

Marketing and branding

Operations and growth

Professional development

Financial and sales goals give you a clearer picture of revenue generation. Estimate how many sales you will be making over a set period of time.

Marketing and branding goals focus on how your business will establish a presence in the market, and what you'll do to make it gain a unique identity, especially if it's a competitive market. Operations and growth goals touch on the steps you'll take to systemize the various processes needed to get the enterprise up and running with efficiency.

Finally, as an individual, you want to expand your network and develop the skills that will make you a great entrepreneur, such as leadership, people relations, and communication.

Research Your Market and Competition

Entrepreneurs who have a superior understanding of the market their business serves can validate their idea. You need to know who your customers are, what they value, and how your products and services will solve their pain points.

First up, your target audience. Define their age, gender, and other demographic characteristics. You also want to identify their consumption preferences.

Next, focus on the businesses offering the same products or services you want to launch. Determine the market share they hold, how they sell their offerings, and at what price points. Once you know your biggest competitors' strengths and shortcomings, you'll be in a better position to devise strategies that can beat them at their own game.

Craft Your Financial Plan

More than 80% of startups in the United States fail because of cash management issues, according to a CNBC news report. Creating a financial plan goes a long way in ensuring your business doesn't become part of this statistic.

Flesh out your startup costs, operating expenses, revenue projections, and the expected profit margins. Note that it can take a new business anywhere from a few months to several years to break even and start making a profit. This should be captured in your financial planning.

Develop an Operations Plan

Whether you're a sole proprietor or a corporation, your business needs systems to run. To operationalize a system, you need people, technology, and equipment in varying proportions.

It's at this stage that you need to lay out whether you'll need to hire or outsource some functions to third-party vendors. For example, if you're a small coffee shop, it might be more prudent to hire a marketing agency to handle the marketing and advertising side of things, instead of tackling it on your own or bringing in an in-house marketer.

If you're planning to open the business overseas, you might need to outsource the task to a company that specializes in helping businesses set up in that region. That's what setting up a business in Dubai or other overseas markets calls for.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I Change My Business Plan After Launch?

Business plans are not set in stone. The business environment is dynamic, and you should be ready to adjust your plan as needed.

If you need to raise capital, for example, some investors can ask to adjust various parts of your business plan as a requirement for funding.

Do I Need a Business Plan If I Don't Need Investors?

Yes. Under no circumstances should an entrepreneur start a business without a business plan.

Self-funded sole proprietors might be tempted to start out with one because they aren't answerable to anyone and are not putting anyone's capital other than their own at risk, but that's a certain path to business failure.

How Can I Know If My Business Idea Is Viable?

There are proven methods of testing the viability of a business idea before launch. These include conducting customer interviews, using landing pages to conduct pre-launch sales, and running ad campaign tests.

Set Up Your Business for Success

In a competitive market, business is brutal. Creating a winning business plan before thrusting yourself onto the market improves your chances of finding success. Know the essential elements of a business plan, then identify your business goals, research the market, develop an operations plan, and make financial projections.

Running a business requires continuous learning, so be sure to keep tabs on our business and marketing content for more start-up business tips and insights!

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