You'll be able to make your yard a place you love spending time in, and one your friends admire if you use backyard trellis ideas. Some people don't like how fences look. Think about adding trellises and letting plants fill the gaps. Once you find the best vines, your yard will look beautiful.

According to RubyHome, 55% of people garden so they can create a beautiful space. Search online for garden arbor ideas when you aren't sure what you can add to your backyard to make it feel more connected to nature.

You can create the best yard where people will hang out and take pictures when they come over if you get a trellis.

What Is the Best Material for an Outdoor Trellis?

It depends on what you like. The first thing you might think of is wood because it can look good against some of the trees in your yard.

You need to seal it so it doesn't absorb water and start rotting. Your plants may fall if you don't have the best wood, but cedar and redwood are good options.

When you grow heavy plants and want to also add some fruit-bearing ones, you could go for metal. You'll feel disappointed if you come home one day and find your vines on the ground. Metal is strong, and you don't have to do a lot to maintain it.

Ask for metal rods with a powder-coated finish. They won't rust even if it rains. Vinyl is low maintenance, too. You might be able to find vinyl that will surprise you because of how much it looks like wood if you go to some showrooms in Atlanta.

Is It Cheaper to Build Your Own Trellis?

Sometimes. Try to avoid building your trellis if you don't have the right tools. You'll end up wasting money if something goes wrong.

Some designs are hard to create on your own. It's better to work with experts so you don't regret it later. You won't need to buy these things if you get a structure that's already been made and is ready to be installed:

Lumber or metal

Screws for the joints

Work tools

Go to a store selling trellises or ask an expert to come over and show you where you want to put it. Once you tell them about the idea you're going to, they can give you a quote.

Backyard Trellis Ideas to Enhance Your Yard

Don't just get a trellis for climbing plant support. Many people have been checking out classic garden arbor designs when they are curious about some fun designs they can try out.

There may be a beautiful area in the yard you want to make stand out. After seeing some ideas online and figuring out what you like, you'll end up creating an amazing trellis.

Create a Garden Entrance With an Arbor

You can make the entrance of your yard stand out if you have a trellis with vines slightly hanging from it. Many gardens just have a small gate to frame them. You'll always enjoy a good scent when walking into your garden. Use climbing roses or jasmine to create an interesting design.

When hosting people outdoors, they'll keep complimenting the unique look

Look for a landscaping expert and let them help you choose from the best garden entrance ideas. Installing a garden entrance near a walkway makes it more appealing.

Build a Living Privacy Wall

You don't have to obstruct your beautiful house with a tall fence. Some homeowners get fences because they want more privacy. A tall one can make your home look odd to someone on the street.

When you have trellises along your yard edges, they'll look great after the vines fill in the gaps. Blocking light with a tall fence can make some parts of your backyard darker, even during the day. You should be trimming and shaping the garden vines. They'll still allow light to pass through.

Design a Statement Backyard Focal Point

Once you find the best place to put a trellis in your yard, it will become what many people notice at first. You might be looking for ways to impress your visitors.

It feels relaxing to watch birds and insects fly around the vines. You could create a trellis around some couches or chairs.

Combine Trellises With Garden Arch Designs

Consider pairing a trellis with garden arch designs to create a multi-dimensional space. If you start layering structures, they'll add depth.

Some homeowners who have a small yard sometimes wonder how to fit so many ideas in a tiny space.

It's better to use material that looks the same. Your garden arch and trellis can feel disconnected if they have no similar features.

Frequently Asked Questions

How Do I Maintain a Trellis?

You need to check if they're any rust on the metal. The practices you follow will depend on the material you choose. After you install a trellis:

Clean the debris

Trim the vines so they don't overgrow

Check if the trellis is still strong enough

Never wait until you see your trellis bending in some areas to check if something is broken or the plants are too heavy.

How Tall Should a Backyard Trellis Be?

If you have a 4-to 6-foot-tall trellis, it will decorate your yard. You should always think about why you want one before choosing the height.

All your climbing plants need enough support as they grow. Ensure the height you choose doesn't overpower other parts of your yard.

Do Trellises Increase Property Appeal?

Yes. Many buyers notice:

Defined pathways

Landscaping that looks well-thought-out

A garden friendly to wildlife

Don't be surprised when you get higher bids than other properties in your area just because you have a trellis. People love picturing themselves living or spending time in spaces they admire.

Creating a Showpiece Yard

Check out backyard trellis ideas if you've been wondering whether there's a way you can make your yard look much better than it does now.

Growing plants will make you want to spend more time outdoors as you watch animals. Homeowners avoid losing their money when they ask pros to help them install a trellis. There are ready-made designs you can pick from a store. Read more news for property improvement ideas.

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