AI platforms are quickly outpacing traditional search tools as consumers rely on the recommendations and comparisons these tools provide, using direct answers instead of a list of events. Regenerative AI can also consider users' past habits, such as questions in the same chat, to go deeper into answers. This allows shoppers to shorten their customer journey and make up their minds faster with AI-presented features and price comparisons.

Businesswire reports that two-thirds of American shoppers are turning to AI before making a final purchase. Those who are busy or don't want to keep clicking through links have the AI agent search to make shopping faster and more efficient. However, businesses may be losing traditional website clicks with answers coming directly on the page. That means it's time to change how they manage marketing from content writing around user questions to investing more in reviews.

How Do AI Tools and Platforms Influence the Buying Funnel?

AI marketing platforms help compress the customer journey. Previously, most customers would click on a standard blog post for informational insights about a product, and then click on a call-to-action button to visit the website to complete a purchase.

They may have to perform a keyword search to compare products or services; however, the AI funnels all information into one summary. It now acts as a middleman by consolidating pricing information and comparisons on one conversational page, which can help customers make the decision faster.

What Are the Most Popular AI Platforms for Search?

Those looking for the ideal AI-powered platform can choose from:

Google AI Overview: Integrated with Google's web browser

Integrated with Google's web browser Microsoft Copilot: Integrated with the Microsoft ecosystem

Integrated with the Microsoft ecosystem Perplexity: Deep research that natively cites its sources

Deep research that natively cites its sources ChatGPT: Leader for general-purpose AI searching

Why Do These AI Platforms Matter for Business?

AI platforms are converting high-intent traffic. When people start having conversational searches with an AI chat tool, they are usually ready to make a decision, which AI quickly helps them with.

A seemingly noncommercial search can turn into a higher-value lead.

There are AI-driven CRM tools, such as HubSpot Sales Hub, that feature predictive analytics, capable of forecasting deal closure probability. As a result, they can automate follow-ups for those bottom-of-the-funnel sales prospects, from emails to reminders to complete a purchase.

Its intuitiveness can help save sales reps a lot of time on administrative work. Your AI platform can log correspondence from calls to emails so that humans can focus on active selling. Tailored messaging when engagement drops can help target final-stage prospects for better conversion rates.

How Can Businesses Master Generative AI in Marketing?

Tortoise & Hare Software supplies the AI SEO services technology brands need so you can focus on business tasks. Let them analyze your visibility across search and AI platforms, such as mapping search terms customers use and helping you optimize the signals these tools pick up on.

Start by finding out the questions your prospective customers are asking and focus content around it.

Gather and Act on Feedback

Reviews are king and one of the strongest signals in search, both traditional and AI-based.

That's why your marketing strategy should include a plan for:

Getting reviews

Responding to comments

Solving complaints and noting them online

Act fast in a professional email, text, or SMS after a happy sale. Make it simple for the customer to leave a review, such as:

Having a quick QR code to scan at checkout Adding a QR code on a receipt Providing a direct link in an email

Monitor your social media and review platforms like Yelp and TrustPilot for comments and respond within 24 to 48 hours. Stay calm when dealing with complaints and give them the right information to reach out for a prompt resolution.

Keep your business data, such as address and name, updated across platforms from your website to social media. AI crawlers will compare your information across all of these sites and will lose confidence if it encounters inconsistencies, meaning your business will drop out of citations.

Frequently Asked Questions

How Do I Use Google AI Search?

Use Google AI search via the Google app or the web browser. Start by opening Google and clicking the AI Mode button or the Search Labs icon. Next, you type in a natural language question and can upload images or files to add more context. You can continue to ask follow-up questions to dig further.

What Is the Difference Between Google Search and AI Search?

When you use Google Search, it matches your keywords to indexed web pages. As a result, you'll get a whole list of ranked links that you have to sort through manually. On the flipside, AI search relies on natural language processing and Large Language Models (LLMs) to interpret your intent.

AI models pull from multiple sources to give you one direct conversational answer. When you use traditional search, you have to do more reading and formulate your own comparison. There's a lot of manual clicking and going back and forth.

The average short keyword phrase is three to four words; however, using a generative AI model allows you to have a "conversation" in a question-and-answer session with the tool.

Google search is still very useful for localized results, especially when businesses utilize the full impact of their Google Business Profile. However, AI generation is also making a mark in smaller businesses.

AI Technology Is Shortening the Purchase Funnel

AI platforms are growing as more customers use them as their primary search tool, especially when comparing the prices and features of two or more products efficiently. It can save time as they don't have to click through several links in a traditional search.

It also changed the game concerning how businesses operate in their marketing strategy, as they now need a better schema and clear information that AI can pick up and list in a citation. That includes ingredient lists and consistently updated business information across all platforms.

If you're interested in hearing more about artificial intelligence and other technological advances, check out more guides on our website.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.