Taking steps to bring awareness to breast cancer

ATLANTA — On Saturday, July 18, hundreds of survivors, patients, and their families will take to Piedmont Park for the 22nd annual Sisters By Choice Pink Ribbon 5k Run/Walk.

1 in 8 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime, according to the American Cancer Society. Sisters By Choice is working to increase the number of people informed about what breast cancer is, and help guide them to early detection, and treatment.

Founder of Sisters By Choice, Dr. Rogsbert Phillips, started the non-profit in 1989 after recognizing a critical need for information and assistance in fighting breast cancer. She wanted to bring the fight to underserved communities, with a free mobile breast clinic. One of the first of its kind.

22 years ago, Dr. Phillips launched the Pink Ribbon 5k Run/Walk to help fund the mobile breast clinic. Now, you can help support Sisters By Choice by signing up for the Piedmont Park event or donating online at sistersbychoice.org. Every cent raised from the Run/Walk will go back to the breast clinic, so more women can receive free screenings.

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