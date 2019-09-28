Links on People 2 People: September 28 & 29

- Hands On Atlanta week brings together thousands of volunteers to tackle community projects across the metro area. There are so many ways you can get involved to help your neighbors October 5-12.
- Atlanta Cox Conserves Hero uses her love of gardening to help refugees grow their own food. She wants to help more people live sustainably and bring a farmer's market to her neighborhood. You can vote for Cox Conserves National Hero.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}