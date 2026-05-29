Kids learn fishing at free Catfish Rodeo

Douglas County — Fun in the sun at Sweetwater Creek State Park. Hundreds of families in Lithia Springs gathered with their kids for the 23rd Annual Catfish Rodeo.

The free event is hosted by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and former state representative Roger Bruce. It includes a full day of fishing, games, arts and crafts, and of course, a fish fry.

The Rodeo was made possible by our Family 2 Family partner, Kroger.

“They make sure that we have enough to be able to entertain the children, to feed the children, to feed everybody, ” says Roger Bruce.

Douglas County Sheriff Tim Pounds says it’s a great way for his deputies to get involved with the community, to help build rapport, trust, and have a good time with the people they serve everyday.

The hosts pre-stock the water every year with over 2,500 catfish, to make sure each child has a good chance of catching one.

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