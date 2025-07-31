Help the Hawks pack 1 million meals to fight food insecurity

The Atlanta Hawks and State Farm have announced their fifth Million Meal Pack event, scheduled for Sept. 27th at State Farm Arena.

The event aims to pack one million meals with the help of over 5,000 volunteers.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

This annual initiative, the largest service event for the Hawks, addresses food insecurity in the Atlanta metro area. They will distribute the meals through U.S. Hunger.

Registration for volunteers is now open at Hawks.com/mealpack.

“Partnering with State Farm on this meaningful initiative reflects our deep-rooted commitment to uplifting the communities we serve and combatting food insecurity,” said Steve Koonin, CEO of the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena.

The Million Meal Pack event invites local organizations and people ages 5 and older to participate in 90-minute shifts to help assemble meals.

Participants will work alongside notable figures from sports and entertainment. In previous years, Hawks legends like Dominique Wilkins and current players have participated.

The packaged meals will consist of a nutritious, shelf-stable dried Jambalaya mix, designed to provide six servings per package.

This effort is part of a broader mission to combat food insecurity, with one in seven Georgians facing this challenge, according to the Atlanta Community Food Bank.

Following their volunteer shifts, participants are invited to a special celebration on State Farm Drive, featuring music, games, and refreshments as a thank-you for their efforts.

“We’re incredibly grateful to the Hawks and State Farm for continuing to show up for families in Atlanta,” said Rick Whitted, CEO of U.S. Hunger.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group