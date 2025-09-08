Kroger looking for 2,500 volunteers for its Million Meal Pack in Atlanta next month

ATLANTA — Kroger will host the Million Meal Pack event on Oct. 16 in collaboration with U.S. Hunger.

The event will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at at the Courtland Grand Hotel and is supported by The Kroger Co. Foundation.

Kroger is looking for 2,500 volunteers to help with the event. Volunteers can sign up for one or more shifts to help pack meals for those in need. The shifts will be 8:30–10:30 a.m.; 11 a.m.–1 p.m.; and 1:30–3:30 p.m.

“By signing up to participate this month and showing up next month, you can make a tangible, meaningful difference in the lives of those who don’t have enough to eat,” Victor Smith, president of Kroger’s Atlanta Division, said.

The Million Meal Pack event is part of Kroger’s Zero Hunger | Zero Waste initiative, which has directed more than 3.4 billion meals since its launch in 2017.

U.S. Hunger, founded in 2010 to address food insecurity, works to create access to nutritious meals for low-income families and individuals.

“Food has the power to bring people together, and that’s exactly what this event is all about,” said Rick Whitted, CEO of U.S. Hunger. “Through our collaboration with Kroger, we’re not just packing meals — we’re sharing hope and support with families who need it most.”

The organization has distributed more than 180 million meals globally.

Volunteers for the Million Meal Pack can register at VolunteerKroger.org.

