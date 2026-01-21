Winter storm watch, winter weather advisory, winter storm warning: What’s the difference?

With winter systems, there are three types of alerts that can be issued: a winter storm watch, a winter weather advisory and a winter storm warning. What do each of them mean and how are they different?

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

A Winter Storm Watch means conditions are favorable for a significant winter storm. A winter storm watch is typically used 12-48 hours before a combination of snow, sleet and freezing rain begins to fall.

As we closer to the event, it’s not about the forecast changing, but rather the timing of the event is changing.

A Winter Weather Advisory may be be issued if enough snow, sleet and freezing rain will become inconvenient and cause traffic issues across north Georgia.

A Winter Storm Warning means it will be a significant winter weather event including snow, ice, sleet or blowing snow or a combination of them. Travel may become impossible in some situations.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group