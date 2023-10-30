Treat now, trick later: Enjoy warm day Monday before temperatures drop for Halloween

Severe Weather Team 2 is getting you ready for big changes on the way just in time for Halloween.

The highs in Atlanta will be near 80 degrees on Monday, but expected to drop to 60 degrees starting Tuesday.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says Halloween will be breezy and cool, but not as cold as it will get later this week.

We’re tracking when the coldest air of the season will arrive in your neighborhood, on Channel 2 Action News.

Here’s what you need to know:

One last warm afternoon as a cold front moves in

Slight chance for a few sprinkles north today

20% rain chance across north Georgia tomorrow

Freeze watch Tuesday night – Wednesday morning

Enjoy warm weather Monday before coldest air of season arrives





