Strong storms moving through metro Atlanta, north GA

ATLANTA — Strong storms are currently making their way through metro Atlanta and north Georgia.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon said Saturday afternoon and evening could see scattered showers and storms.

Scattered storms are possible earlier in the day.

Sunday is expected to be sunny and dry, but more showers could move in on Memorial Day.

Things to know:

Storms moving through metro Atlanta

Saturday afternoon could see scattered showers and storms

Dry out heading into Sunday

