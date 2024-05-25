Strong storms moving through metro Atlanta, north GA

ATLANTA — Strong storms are currently making their way through metro Atlanta and north Georgia.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon said Saturday afternoon and evening could see scattered showers and storms.
Scattered storms are possible earlier in the day.
[DOWNLOAD: Free Severe Weather Team 2 App for alerts wherever you go]
Sunday is expected to be sunny and dry, but more showers could move in on Memorial Day.
Things to know:
- Storms moving through metro Atlanta
- Saturday afternoon could see scattered showers and storms
- Dry out heading into Sunday
[UPLOAD PHOTOS: Share your weather photos with us here]
©2024 Cox Media Group