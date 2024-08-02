Storm churning in Atlantic expected to become Tropical Storm Debby, impact parts of GA

ATLANTA, Ga. — A storm churning in the Atlantic is expected to strengthen to Tropical Storm Debby over the weekend and have some impact on parts of Georgia.

Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz said Potential Tropical Cyclone 4 is likely to track through the eastern Gulf Coast of Mexico or along the Florida Gulf Coast through the weekend.

The storm could bring heavy rain to south Georgia late Sunday through Monday. Some flooding is possible.

In Florida, the storm is expected to produce very heavy rain and cause flooding and possible wind damage.

We’re tracking the storm as it moves closer to Georgia, on Channel 2 Action News through the weekend

