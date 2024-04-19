Some risk for strong, severe storms on Friday

A cold front is on the way to north Georgia.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan is tracking scattered showers on Friday morning.
Monahan says that the cold front approaches this afternoon, and there is a chance for an isolated strong storm.
Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking these potential storms all day on Channel 2 Action News.
[DOWNLOAD: Free Severe Weather Team 2 App for alerts wherever you go]
Here is what you need to know:
- Showers this morning with a 40% chance of showers and isolated storms later today
- Strong wind gusts and hail are possible in parts of the metro on Friday
- Mostly cloudy, cooler, and mainly dry on Saturday
- Showers this morning with a 40% chance of showers and isolated storms later today
[INTERACTIVE: StormTracker 2HD Radar]
[UPLOAD PHOTOS: Share your weather photos with us here]
©2023 Cox Media Group