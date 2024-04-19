Weather

Some risk for strong, severe storms on Friday

By WSBTV.com News Staff
By WSBTV.com News Staff

A cold front is on the way to north Georgia.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan is tracking scattered showers on Friday morning.

Monahan says that the cold front approaches this afternoon, and there is a chance for an isolated strong storm.

Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking these potential storms all day on Channel 2 Action News.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Severe Weather Team 2 App for alerts wherever you go]

Here is what you need to know:

  • Showers this morning with a 40% chance of showers and isolated storms later today
  • Strong wind gusts and hail are possible in parts of the metro on Friday
  • Mostly cloudy, cooler, and mainly dry on Saturday
  • Showers this morning with a 40% chance of showers and isolated storms later today

[INTERACTIVE: StormTracker 2HD Radar]

[UPLOAD PHOTOS: Share your weather photos with us here]


©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read