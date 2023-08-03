Severe thunderstorm watch in effect, brief spin-up tornadoes possible in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — Stay weather aware on Thursday as a line of strong to severe storms will make its way through north Georgia today.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for much of metro Atlanta until 9 p.m. Counties include Barrow, Bartow, Butts, Carroll, Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Fulton, Gwinnett, Haralson, Heard, Henry, Jasper, Lamar, Meriwether, Morgan, Newton, Oconee, Paulding, Pike, Polk, Rockdale, Spalding, Troup and Walton counties.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says there is a Level 1 out of 5 risk for severe weather for all of north Georgia and a Level 2 risk in far northwest Georgia.

Severe Weather Team 2 will have the latest timing for the storms, throughout the day on Channel 2 Action News.

Monahan says the main storm impacts will happen Thursday afternoon with heavy rain and damaging wind gusts. A brief, spin-up tornado cannot be ruled out for the areas under a Level 2 risk.

Here’s what you need to know:

Heavy rain and damaging winds are main threats for Level 1 risk.

Isolated downpours throughout the morning.

The system is also expected to stay active into Friday morning.

SEVERE THREAT TODAY: Good morning! We're tracking some heavy rain to start the day over eastern parts of the area but, later today, and more organized system will bring us a risk for strong and severe storms.



