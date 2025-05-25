Severe storms risk for north GA through Memorial Day weekend

GEORGIA — Keep your umbrellas and rain coats handy as Severe Weather Team 2 says the chance of severe weather has increased for Sunday.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon says there is a low-end risk of severe storms for all of North Georgia on Sunday.

These storms will produce heavy rain as well.

Isolated storms are expected Sunday afternoon, with more scattered rain later Sunday evening into the night.

Temperatures in northeast Georgia will be in the upper 70s and lower to mid-80s in metro Atlanta.

Memorial Day will be off to a cloudy but mainly dry start.

Storms will develop late Monday. An isolated strong or severe storm will be possible along and to the south of Interstate 20.

Tuesday, scattered rain and storms are expected with cooler temperatures in the 70s.

There’s also a chance for rain each day through Friday.

