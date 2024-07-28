Scattered showers and thunderstorms expected starting Sunday afternoon

It’s set to be a wet Sunday across north Georgia.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Jennifer Lopez says showers and thunderstorms will develop starting early Sunday afternoon.

This continues what has been a recently active weather pattern across north Georgia.

Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking storms, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News Sunday A.M.

Here is what you need to know for Sunday:

Quiet morning, with temperatures in the 70s

Scattered showers and thunderstorms to continue on Monday, Tuesday

Rain drops off a little bit towards the middle of the week

