Scattered showers and thunderstorms expected starting Sunday afternoon

It’s set to be a wet Sunday across north Georgia.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Jennifer Lopez says showers and thunderstorms will develop starting early Sunday afternoon.
This continues what has been a recently active weather pattern across north Georgia.
Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking storms, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News Sunday A.M.
Here is what you need to know for Sunday:
- Quiet morning, with temperatures in the 70s
- Scattered showers and thunderstorms to continue on Monday, Tuesday
- Rain drops off a little bit towards the middle of the week
