Showers, heavy rain moving across north GA, flood watch issued for few counties

ATLANTA — Rain returns to the forecast on Wednesday.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon is tracking scattered showers and some areas of heavy rain moving through north Georgia.

The heavier rain will be mainly south and east of Interstate 85. A flood watch goes into effect at 1 p.m. for the following counties: Greene, Jasper, Morgan and Putnam counties

Severe Weather Team 2 is also tracking Hurricane Rafael as it moves over western Cuba later Wednesday. It’s still uncertain what impacts Rafael will have on the western Gulf Coast.

Here is what to know for Wednesday:

Scattered showers today, periods of rain overnight into Thursday

Scattered to isolated showers continue into the weekend; highs in the low to mid 70s

Rainfall totals 0.5″ or less Atlanta north and west; 1-3″+ through lake country

