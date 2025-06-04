Rain returns with scattered showers, storms likely today

ATLANTA — Wednesday will start off dry, but get ready for rain to return this afternoon.

Severe Weather Team 2 Eboni Deon is tracking an area of low pressure along the Southeast coast that will bring scattered showers and storms.

Deon says some of the storms may become strong.

Here’s what to know:

Clouds will increase through the morning.

Showers and storms will develop this afternoon.

Stronger storms will produce heavy rain and gusty winds.

