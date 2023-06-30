Level 2 out of 5 risk of severe storms today, Code Orange air quality alert issued

ATLANTA — Stay weather aware Friday as most of north Georgia will see a risk of strong to severe storms along with dangerous heat.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Ashley Kramlich says there is a Level 2 out of 5 risk for far north Georgia while metro Atlanta is under a Level 1 out of 5 risk.

Kramlich says the risks include heavy rain, damaging wind gusts and possible hail. There’s also the heat to look out for Friday and this weekend.

Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking the line of storms and how high the heat indices will climb, on Channel 2 Action News.

There’s an air quality alert issued through Saturday morning, but it’s not because of the hazy skies you saw Thursday. The hazy sky is not an indication of the poor air quality, but it is the smoke from the Canadian wildfires.

Here’s what you need to know for Friday.

Storms start to move into the area around lunch time.

Air quality reached Code Red (Unhealthy) Thursday afternoon. Code Orange (Unhealthy for sensitive groups) expected Friday.

Scattered storms continue for the next several days, isolated strong-severe storms are possible.

Heat index values expected to reach triple digits this weekend

