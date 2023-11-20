Level 1 out of 5 risk for severe weather across north Georgia on Tuesday

ATLANTA — If you are traveling early for the Thanksgiving holiday, you will need to be weather aware on Tuesday.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says there is Level 1 of 5 risk for severe weather across north Georgia on Tuesday.
Heavy rain and embedded storms could have damaging wind gusts. There is also the risk of a brief, spin-up tornado.
Here’s what you need to know.
- Cloudy with areas of light rain, drizzle, and mist Monday
- Wind advisory goes into effect Monday evening through midday Tuesday for NW GA
- Away from any thunderstorms, wind gusts to 45 mph possible
- Severe weather risk will increase Tuesday morning through the afternoon, especially favoring the south side
- Drier weather moves in late Tuesday into Wednesday
