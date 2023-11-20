Level 1 out of 5 risk for severe weather across north Georgia on Tuesday

ATLANTA — If you are traveling early for the Thanksgiving holiday, you will need to be weather aware on Tuesday.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says there is Level 1 of 5 risk for severe weather across north Georgia on Tuesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Severe Weather Team 2 App for alerts wherever you go]

Heavy rain and embedded storms could have damaging wind gusts. There is also the risk of a brief, spin-up tornado.

Stay with Severe Weather Team 2 for the latest timing and storm threats in your neighborhood, on Channel 2 Action News.

Here’s what you need to know.

Cloudy with areas of light rain, drizzle, and mist Monday

Wind advisory goes into effect Monday evening through midday Tuesday for NW GA

Away from any thunderstorms, wind gusts to 45 mph possible

Severe weather risk will increase Tuesday morning through the afternoon, especially favoring the south side

Drier weather moves in late Tuesday into Wednesday

[INTERACTIVE: StormTracker 2HD Radar]

Preparing for rain Monday, storms on Tuesday Preparing for rain Monday





©2023 Cox Media Group