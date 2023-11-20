Weather

Level 1 out of 5 risk for severe weather across north Georgia on Tuesday

By Brian Monahan, WSB-TV and WSBTV.com News Staff

Tuesday WX risk (maxuser)

ATLANTA — If you are traveling early for the Thanksgiving holiday, you will need to be weather aware on Tuesday.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says there is Level 1 of 5 risk for severe weather across north Georgia on Tuesday.

Heavy rain and embedded storms could have damaging wind gusts. There is also the risk of a brief, spin-up tornado.

Here’s what you need to know.

  • Cloudy with areas of light rain, drizzle, and mist Monday
  • Wind advisory goes into effect Monday evening through midday Tuesday for NW GA
  • Away from any thunderstorms, wind gusts to 45 mph possible
  • Severe weather risk will increase Tuesday morning through the afternoon, especially favoring the south side
  • Drier weather moves in late Tuesday into Wednesday

Preparing for rain Monday, storms on Tuesday Preparing for rain Monday


