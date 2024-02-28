Isolated storms possible, wind advisory in effect today with gusts up to 45 mph

A cold front will move through north Georgia on Wednesday, bringing a chance of isolated storms.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan is tracking a system to the west of Georgia that will bring some wet weather our way.

[INTERACTIVE: StormTracker 2HD Radar]

While no severe weather is expected, there is a wind advisory in effect through late Wednesday night.

Monahan says wind gusts reaching up to 45 mph could bring down trees and tree limbs.

Severe Weather Team 2 will tracking the line of storms, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News.

Here’s what to know for Wednesday.

A cold front moves in later today with showers and isolated storms this afternoon

Quickly falling temperatures behind front: from low to mid 70s down into the 40s/50s late

Drier and cooler tomorrow

Next round of rain moves in Friday with periods of rain and chilly temperatures – highs only in the upper 40s

Warming back into the 60s this weekend with scattered showers

[DOWNLOAD: Free Severe Weather Team 2 App for alerts wherever you go]

[UPLOAD PHOTOS: Share your weather photos with us here]

Windy and warm on Wednesday with chance of isolated storms Windy and warm on Wednesday

©2023 Cox Media Group