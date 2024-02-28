Isolated storms possible, wind advisory in effect today with gusts up to 45 mph

A cold front will move through north Georgia on Wednesday, bringing a chance of isolated storms.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan is tracking a system to the west of Georgia that will bring some wet weather our way.
While no severe weather is expected, there is a wind advisory in effect through late Wednesday night.
Monahan says wind gusts reaching up to 45 mph could bring down trees and tree limbs.
Severe Weather Team 2 will tracking the line of storms, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News.
Here’s what to know for Wednesday.
- A cold front moves in later today with showers and isolated storms this afternoon
- Quickly falling temperatures behind front: from low to mid 70s down into the 40s/50s late
- Drier and cooler tomorrow
- Next round of rain moves in Friday with periods of rain and chilly temperatures – highs only in the upper 40s
- Warming back into the 60s this weekend with scattered showers
